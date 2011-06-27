Used 2001 Bentley Arnage Consumer Reviews

Breathtaking! BentleyBoy , 06/17/2008 12 of 15 people found this review helpful I quit keeping track in 1989 but, at that point I had owned over 160 cars. Nothing even comes close in quality, curb appeal, performance, unabashed good looks, handling, design, ride quality, even the smell of this car (including Rolls-Royce). Everywhere you go people will compliment and envy you in this automobile. Most can't even tell what it is! I currently own 4 Porsches , Ferrari Maranello, a Vintage XKE and 6 other American muscle cars but can't wait to drive this car at every opportunity. It simply takes your breath away. It's the 2nd one I've purchased. The dealer is 'proud' of his parts and will ding you unmercifully but, it's the price you pay to drive the Best Car On The Planet. Report Abuse

The Ultimate Luxury Car AONINC , 03/31/2004 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I drive this car for fun in nice weather, and I absolutely love it. Not many cars even come close to the superiority of this Bentley. Report Abuse

Bentley May Be Best & Finest Ever! CBMCESF , 10/26/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The car is a living room with jet enginelike performance with a ride and handling as if on rails. Simply the most elegant automobile currently on the planet; and it is all hand built too. The "last" of the truly handmade, one of a kind (each) English motorcars! Amazing; and all this for the price of a small, well located summer home. Imagine! Report Abuse

Simply the best of the best Ron George , 12/01/2019 Red Label 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 4A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful As an owner of too many cars to count and an avid fan of the 2015+ Mercedes S class motor vehicles, the 2001 Bentley Arnage R is the most exhilarating ride of all. As soon as you open the doors, yes even on an 18 year old vehicle, the wreak of class overwhelms your senses. You are first stunned by the elegance while simultaneously intoxicated on the smell of the finest Nappa leather and luxurious fleece carpeting then, while your feeling your image touched by a Madison Avenue PR firm, your ears are treated to a sound room designed for the most enthusiastic audiophile. If all of the senses overload isn't enough, prepare yourself for jet-like power transcending you like a bullet-train with nary a road sound or rumple to disturb your dream like magic carpet ride. Aladdin would gladly swap places with the lucky owner of this motor carriage! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse