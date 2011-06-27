2019 Audi TT RS Consumer Reviews
the last one
ken vitale, 11/02/2019
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM)
great car, they don't make them anymore and mine is one of the last
Unique gem of a car.
Joesph, 01/10/2020
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM)
Super hard to find and rare. You can get them in almost any color from Audi via exclusive colors. 5 cylinder all wheel drive is great for daily driving in all weather and small foot print makes urban parking a breeze. I’m 6ft and have plenty of legroom. Previous post is incorrect, they are still being made and you can get one for the next couple of years. This is, however, the last generation for the TT.
