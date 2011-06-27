2020 Audi Q8 Consumer Reviews

NoVA Owner , 01/31/2020 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

I’ve owned my Prestige Trim with the Luxury and Year One packages for about 4 months. Absolutely love it. Best styling out there for the “coupe style” SUVs, with the added benefits of a roomy second row and cargo area. Fit and finish of materials are superb quality. The vehicle handles very well, respecting its size. The power is more than adequate, with plenty of on ramp and passing power when you need it. If there is a weak spot, there is a bit of a quirk in the gearing and synchronization with the stop start system. At times, the vehicle can feel a little sluggish at very low speeds in the regular drive setting. I chalk this up to the EPA standards. Simply turn off the stop start or put the gearing in Sport mode and everything works as would be expected for the torque and HP of the engine. Read up on other consumer views of manufacturer stop start systems and you will see similar criticisms though. So, it’s not just an Audi or Q8 thing. I’m very happy with my purchase. Put it on your short list if you are looking at the handful of coupe SUVs.