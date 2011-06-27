Used 2002 Audi allroad quattro Consumer Reviews
Loved it... but it beat my wallet into submission
This was a fantastic car. I had a 2002 purchased with about 45K mi on it. It was immense fun to drive, thirsty, and practical. However, once things started to break... I had trouble finding mechanics that would work on it, then the bills were staggering. I sold the car with 120K mi on it after the final straw fell... while on a long road trip the alternator failed - not a big deal, but the repair was $1.1K! Timing belt and other minor work was $5k, clutch was $3k... it was just crushingly expensive to keep alive. But it was AMAZING when it worked right! If you're a mechanic, or are friends with one, then go ahead and buy one.
Good at first, horrible, then great!
I bought this car with 110,000 miles on it in spring in northern NH, ahem: MUD. awesome in it however, when the winter months came the suspension BLEW completely gone, and it was horrible, I had been told that it was common problem and goes away with warm weather, so i had it checked out, an air suspension sensor had fried, and was replace for roughly $300, had the timing belt done, and now it RUNS LIKE A CHARM, i love this car, i will always drive an Audi, perhaps something a bit cheaper to fix, but i <3 Audi of America. At an annual Audi owners of America banquet which i worked at and found all too ironic, i told them I drove an allroad, and many were jealous, i get daily compliments.
Fully Mature, Past 100k
I am the third owner of this steroidal, German brute. This car was never designed to be a drag racer...so no need to treat it like one. Where this car truly shines is the open freeway and out in the open wild. Where can you get on-rail handling and passing power of a Porsche? Where can you charge down a snowy, dirt road at nearly 75mph with confidence? How about scale a 25% grade complete with ruts, roots and loam and not even break a sweat with wheel spin? Audi and its Torsen AWD is everything today's crossover/SUV owner wants. This car simply has Bentley comfort and Porsche performance. Is it worth the upkeep costs? YES. Life is too short to be driving dull, uninspiring cars!
7 yrs old and 90K miles and still like it
I really like this car. Mix of sporty, utility, and family wagon. Mine is 6 speed manual (rare) with the factory jump seats in the back (even more rare) so seats 7 (5+2kids). It's the best SUV.
Excellent hwy hauler
Purchased this car certified used. Got plenty of compliments about the way it looks (i.e. expensive). People at work were questioning if I got some secret raise. As far as driving the car, it's not quite the drivers car but I knew that coming in. What it excels in is a highway hauler. I needed something to drive up to Lake Tahoe hauling my skis, mtn bike, and friends while cruisng in comfort. Once this car is on the highway it just hauls and is very quiet and comfortable. Much more than an Outback I use to own. Turbo/transmission lag is annoying and heard it can be fixed with an aftermarket ECU. Also when the car is cold it feels like it's running on 4 cylinders.
