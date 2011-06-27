Used 2015 Audi A3 Consumer Reviews
Love it!
I'm a few weeks into my new 2015 Audi A3 after having had several VW's (Eos, Rabbit, and a Jetta). I love it!! I got white with black interior, premium plus, sports package, and bang & olufsen speakers. I didn't get the MMI navigation simply because I won't use it -- so why pay for it. I think the most surprising thing for me is just how fun the car is to drive. It's zippy; especially in sport mode. It's definitely not "just another Jetta." The engine/transmission is completely different than VW's, and it really has a lot more power. Plus, with quattro, it's all wheel drive. It's definitely worth the money. It's very nice; all the bells and whistles you want and need.
My favorite car ever, with a few warts.
I purchased this car new in October, 2014 and have 60,000 miles on the car. I average a combined 30mpg and I am a spirited driver. The engine in this car is phenomenal. The acceleration is fantastic. It's a real sleeper. I doubt there are many other cars that have four doors and excellent fuel economy that can handle and drive as well as this car. I'm 6'2" and the driver's seat is adequate. Be sure to purchase the upgraded seats, I did not and the passenger's seat controls are very difficult to use. The passenger seat confuses every single person who enters my car, including those who have been in my car enough to know how to operate them. There is a knob to lean the seat back and it is not easy to use. For an extra $500 you can get power seats all around. There are two things with this car that annoy me to no end. At low speeds the transmission on my car clunks in and out of gear. It's unsafe. I've been on a slight hill and trying to get the car moving and it's started rolling down the hill in the opposite direction rather than engage D or R, nearly causing an accident. I've had it to the dealer several times and they've reset the transmission computer, but the issue was never resolved and I am now out of warranty. The cure is to give it more gas, and this is counter intuitive and not what you want to be doing when you're in a tight parking space or on a slight grade. It truly is a safety issue and I don't like it at all. The transmission on my car also doesn't shift that great. The automatic transmission is nowhere near as good as the engine. I've had several loaners and none have had the awful and dangerous clunking in and out of gear at low speed transmission issue my car has, and they seem to be smoother shifting as well. My next major gripe is the sunroof. Mine has been rattling since around 4,000 miles. It took me a long time to determine where the rattling was coming from. Once I found it, I took it to the dealer where they broke more parts and damaged my car. I've taken my car to three dealers and all they've managed to do was break things and put dents, dirt and grease stains on my ceiling and lie to me and tell me don't come back. I'm not making this up. I tried in vain to get support from Audi USA, but they were not helpful either. So I have a clunky, defective transmission and rattling sunroof and no support from Audi or the dealers. My experience with the three Audi dealerships I've visited has been horrible. I've owned two BMWs and two Mercedes and never had issues or outright lies from dealers like I have with Audi dealerships. Due to this, I will likely not be buying any Audis in the future. This is a conflicting review. I absolutely LOVE driving the A3. The engine, handling, ability to cruise in the snow, and the car's confidence in the rain combined with excellent fuel mileage offset the miserable transmission and horrible support from the dealers and Audi USA. I really love this car, but It's a mixed bag for sure. For the $$, I wasn't expecting annoying rattling and non existent dealer support starting at 4,000 miles. It's a shame the dealers have been unable and unwilling to help me resolve my transmission and sunroof issues. I will not to go back to the Audi dealers due to the horrible treatment and outright lying I experienced. I will deal with these annoying problems until it's time for me to find a new car, which will likely not be an Audi despite my love of this car. Audi USA, if you're reading this, I tried to contact you MANY MANY times about my experiences. It's clear that you don't care.
Transmission Issues
I loved the car until it almost got me in an accident. Yes the car is very nice and fun to drive but be careful. I am currently extremely disappointed with purchase. The transmission on my weeks old 2015 A3 completely failed. Almost made me get in an accident because it stopped so suddenly. I was one block away from entering the freeway before it failed To make it worse, my just returned "fixed" A3 with a brand new transmission now makes a loud ticking noise &amp; sounds like it's years old.
Truth in Egineering?
Unbelievable but the transmission had to be replaced. The car was not even driven off the dealer for a week. I had picked up the car on Sunday, driven it to work for a week and tooling around on Saturday when I notice the engine light came on followed shortly by a yellow warning message that the car's reverse gear may not be working but the car was considered drivable? Say what? I realized the car would not move past 3rd gear and started a high pitch whine in the transmission. Short story, the car was placed on a flatbed tow truck (AWD) and take back to the dealer. Monday afternoon I was told car needed new transmission and that it had to be shipped in. Battery has been replaced twice. Car would not start one night and had to be towed. Overall, in 39 months, Roadside assistance was called 4 times.
A great smaller Audi
I traded a 2013 A4 for an A3 2.0 Premium Plus Quattro. It's about a foot shorter than the A4 and feels sportier and quicker since it has the same engine but is smaller and lighter. The interior is definitely up to Audi standards, but the CD player is placed in the glove box, making it useless when the driver is alone (unless you want to drive into a ditch changing a CD!). The handling is sporty, steering seems tighter than the A4, and the car rides just as well as its larger cousin. The engine is quiet and smooth but there seems to be more road noise than the A4, probably due to less sound insulation. Mileage has been impressive, quite a bit better than the A4. Comfort and space int the front seat seem equal to the A4 but the back is understandably tighter. The bucket seats are firm and comfortable on a long trip. Drove through several snowstorms this winter, and the Quattro all-wheel drive keeps the car feeling secure and planted. Overall, I love this car--it has Audi's classy styling and quality in a smaller package that's fun to drive.
