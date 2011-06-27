Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Consumer Reviews
Gentleman Badass!
There is no other naturally aspirated, manually shifted V12 convertible available after Aston Martin offered this car in 2017. With nearly 600hp and rear wheel drive, it is an absolute hoot to drive. A car with most modern conveniences (including Apple-play) you get a very sophisticated hot-rod! Ok Now its has been a year since I wrote my original review and I have completed my second year of ownership. This car has had absolutely no issues and I continue to enjoy the experience tremendously. Annual service costs are high but understandable considering the uniqueness of the engine and the limited number of these cars in the US market.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I swear that the engine is alive!
Really, the V12VS engine is a snarling, snuffling, angry, raw meat eating beast. From start up to shut down the engine dominates this car. But that is no bad thing. Take a beautiful body, a very capable chassis, fine steering, the best carbon ceramic brakes i have ever used, a lovely quality interior and then add a soundtrack worthy of the gods and its a recipe for a wonderful ownership experience. Ok a Porsche may be technically better at 10 tenths around the bends, but offer me a nice Alpine pass and a choice of cars and I will be reaching for the Astons emotional control unit (Aston speak for the key) every single time. Enjoy these before St Greta bans them
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the V12 Vantage S
Related Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons