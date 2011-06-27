  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin V12 Vantage S
  4. Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 V12 Vantage S
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all V12 Vantage SES for sale
List Price Estimate
$92,043 - $103,649
Used V12 Vantage S for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Gentleman Badass!

Chris Gleason, 04/12/2019
Roadster 2dr Convertible (5.9L 12cyl 7M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

There is no other naturally aspirated, manually shifted V12 convertible available after Aston Martin offered this car in 2017. With nearly 600hp and rear wheel drive, it is an absolute hoot to drive. A car with most modern conveniences (including Apple-play) you get a very sophisticated hot-rod! Ok Now its has been a year since I wrote my original review and I have completed my second year of ownership. This car has had absolutely no issues and I continue to enjoy the experience tremendously. Annual service costs are high but understandable considering the uniqueness of the engine and the limited number of these cars in the US market.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

I swear that the engine is alive!

Andrew , 02/29/2020
2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 7AM)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Really, the V12VS engine is a snarling, snuffling, angry, raw meat eating beast. From start up to shut down the engine dominates this car. But that is no bad thing. Take a beautiful body, a very capable chassis, fine steering, the best carbon ceramic brakes i have ever used, a lovely quality interior and then add a soundtrack worthy of the gods and its a recipe for a wonderful ownership experience. Ok a Porsche may be technically better at 10 tenths around the bends, but offer me a nice Alpine pass and a choice of cars and I will be reaching for the Astons emotional control unit (Aston speak for the key) every single time. Enjoy these before St Greta bans them

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all V12 Vantage SES for sale

Related Used 2017 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles