Used 2011 Acura TSX Sport Wagon Consumer Reviews
Great family car
I wanted to replace my Passat wagon with another wagon. Test drove: Subaru Outback, Toyota Venza, Jetta wagon TDI & Tiguan, Honda Crosstour & CRV, Acura RDX. I liked the TSX road feel, interior fit and finish, and cargo space compared to the competitors. I'm hoping snow tires will make up for the lack of AWD. Three months and 3,000 miles later, I am happy with my car. It's a smooth, comfortable ride. The Tech Package is fun and the stereo is excellent. The mileage is very good and exceeds the EPA estimates, especially for highway driving. Looking forward to Acura reliability. If you want AWD and are not as concerned with fuel economy, try the RDX. It's a fun drive.
New to Acura and Loving It
I took ownership of my new 2011 Acura Sport Wagon last Saturday. I love the technology package and found it much more user friendly than all the other cars I test drove. Edge, Highlander, Jetta TDI, Tiguan, and Mazda CX9 just didn't measure up on my list of comparisons. I ordered the car in black with ebony interior. B/C of the heat factor, I had the windows tinted with 3M's crystalline tint and the car looks GREAT! I have only put 140 miles on it, but so excited to post a review, I couldn't wait. Cargo room is awesome!
Great Downsize
I was up in the air between the TSX Sport Wagon and the RDX AWD. In the end, I opted for better gas mileage and I could not be happier. While the wagon is not powered like a sports car, it is peppy enough for my needs. Getting my bicycle on and off the roof is easy and the cargo area is sufficient for my weekly office shopping forays to Costco. The car is tight and responsive on the road and the sound system makes it worth the extra cost of the Technology Package. (I could take or leave the GPS/Nav and the power lift gate.) After a month, I am happy with my decision.
Great price point....
Have owned my wagon for a month now and love it. Purchased a Demo for only 27k. After pricing the BMW 3 series wagon and the Audi A4 equally equipped........10k+ difference, forget it. For 10k they can have more horse power and all wheel drive (live in SoCal don't need it). This engine is peppy enough and with the planned Icebox intake, power will be just fine. Recently got 32mpg Hwy averaging 70 mph. Sold my 2005 Mercedes E320 Wagon for this and its sooooo nice to have a transmission that shifts without hesitation. Not as quiet and smooth as the Merc but a new Benz was 55k....enough said.
Great car to drive, runs like a little sportscar !
Maybe the most fun to drive wagon I have ever owned. Just changed the oil with 6500 miles at the dealer. I think this wagon has plenty of power, just came back from a 1000 mile round trip from San Diego to San Francisco, fully loaded and got 30 mpg plus, driving on average 75 to 80 miles an hour. Brakes are well designed. Front Seats are very comfortable, but passenger front seat is lacking lumbar support.
