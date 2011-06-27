2020 Acura TLX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
TLX Sedan
SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD w/Red Leather (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$39,718*
Total Cash Price
$30,095
A-Spec 4dr Sedan w/Red Leather (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$53,346*
Total Cash Price
$40,422
A-Spec 4dr Sedan w/Red Leather (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$54,904*
Total Cash Price
$41,602
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$38,939*
Total Cash Price
$29,505
A-Spec 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$53,736*
Total Cash Price
$40,717
SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$40,497*
Total Cash Price
$30,685
4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$56,462*
Total Cash Price
$42,782
4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$38,939*
Total Cash Price
$29,505
A-Spec 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$44,001*
Total Cash Price
$33,341
SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$48,284*
Total Cash Price
$36,586
SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$46,337*
Total Cash Price
$35,111
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$51,399*
Total Cash Price
$38,947
SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$50,621*
Total Cash Price
$38,357
SH-AWD PMC Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$48,284*
Total Cash Price
$36,586
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 TLX Sedan SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD w/Red Leather (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$906
|$937
|$970
|$1,005
|$4,693
|Maintenance
|$268
|$791
|$613
|$1,196
|$1,878
|$4,746
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$405
|$622
|$1,027
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,250
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,417
|Financing
|$1,619
|$1,302
|$963
|$603
|$218
|$4,704
|Depreciation
|$5,284
|$2,674
|$2,185
|$2,448
|$2,139
|$14,730
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,877
|$7,344
|$6,419
|$7,393
|$7,685
|$39,718
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 TLX Sedan A-Spec 4dr Sedan w/Red Leather (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,217
|$1,259
|$1,303
|$1,349
|$6,303
|Maintenance
|$360
|$1,062
|$823
|$1,607
|$2,522
|$6,375
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$544
|$836
|$1,380
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,678
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,903
|Financing
|$2,174
|$1,748
|$1,293
|$810
|$293
|$6,318
|Depreciation
|$7,097
|$3,592
|$2,935
|$3,288
|$2,873
|$19,784
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,610
|$9,864
|$8,621
|$9,930
|$10,322
|$53,346
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 TLX Sedan A-Spec 4dr Sedan w/Red Leather (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,210
|$1,252
|$1,296
|$1,341
|$1,389
|$6,487
|Maintenance
|$371
|$1,093
|$847
|$1,654
|$2,596
|$6,561
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$560
|$860
|$1,420
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,727
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,958
|Financing
|$2,238
|$1,799
|$1,331
|$833
|$302
|$6,503
|Depreciation
|$7,304
|$3,697
|$3,020
|$3,384
|$2,957
|$20,362
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,036
|$10,152
|$8,873
|$10,220
|$10,623
|$54,904
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 TLX Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$888
|$919
|$951
|$985
|$4,601
|Maintenance
|$263
|$775
|$601
|$1,173
|$1,841
|$4,653
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$397
|$610
|$1,007
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,225
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,389
|Financing
|$1,587
|$1,276
|$944
|$591
|$214
|$4,612
|Depreciation
|$5,180
|$2,622
|$2,142
|$2,400
|$2,097
|$14,441
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,664
|$7,200
|$6,293
|$7,248
|$7,534
|$38,939
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 TLX Sedan A-Spec 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,184
|$1,225
|$1,268
|$1,312
|$1,359
|$6,349
|Maintenance
|$363
|$1,070
|$829
|$1,619
|$2,541
|$6,421
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$548
|$842
|$1,390
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,690
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,917
|Financing
|$2,190
|$1,761
|$1,303
|$816
|$295
|$6,365
|Depreciation
|$7,148
|$3,618
|$2,956
|$3,312
|$2,894
|$19,929
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,716
|$9,936
|$8,684
|$10,002
|$10,397
|$53,736
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 TLX Sedan SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$924
|$956
|$989
|$1,024
|$4,785
|Maintenance
|$274
|$806
|$625
|$1,220
|$1,915
|$4,839
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$413
|$634
|$1,047
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,274
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,445
|Financing
|$1,650
|$1,327
|$982
|$615
|$223
|$4,796
|Depreciation
|$5,387
|$2,727
|$2,228
|$2,496
|$2,181
|$15,019
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,091
|$7,488
|$6,545
|$7,538
|$7,835
|$40,497
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 TLX Sedan 4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,244
|$1,288
|$1,333
|$1,379
|$1,428
|$6,671
|Maintenance
|$381
|$1,124
|$871
|$1,701
|$2,669
|$6,747
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$576
|$885
|$1,460
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,776
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,014
|Financing
|$2,301
|$1,850
|$1,369
|$857
|$310
|$6,687
|Depreciation
|$7,511
|$3,802
|$3,106
|$3,480
|$3,041
|$20,939
|Fuel
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,387
|$2,458
|$2,532
|$11,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,463
|$10,440
|$9,125
|$10,510
|$10,924
|$56,462
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 TLX Sedan 4dr Sedan w/Technology Package (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$888
|$919
|$951
|$985
|$4,601
|Maintenance
|$263
|$775
|$601
|$1,173
|$1,841
|$4,653
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$397
|$610
|$1,007
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,225
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,389
|Financing
|$1,587
|$1,276
|$944
|$591
|$214
|$4,612
|Depreciation
|$5,180
|$2,622
|$2,142
|$2,400
|$2,097
|$14,441
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,664
|$7,200
|$6,293
|$7,248
|$7,534
|$38,939
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 TLX Sedan A-Spec 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$1,003
|$1,038
|$1,075
|$1,113
|$5,199
|Maintenance
|$297
|$876
|$679
|$1,325
|$2,080
|$5,258
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$449
|$689
|$1,138
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,384
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,570
|Financing
|$1,793
|$1,442
|$1,067
|$668
|$242
|$5,212
|Depreciation
|$5,853
|$2,963
|$2,420
|$2,712
|$2,370
|$16,318
|Fuel
|$1,753
|$1,806
|$1,860
|$1,915
|$1,973
|$9,307
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,050
|$8,136
|$7,111
|$8,190
|$8,513
|$44,001
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 TLX Sedan SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,064
|$1,101
|$1,140
|$1,179
|$1,221
|$5,705
|Maintenance
|$326
|$961
|$745
|$1,455
|$2,283
|$5,770
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$492
|$756
|$1,249
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,519
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,722
|Financing
|$1,968
|$1,582
|$1,171
|$733
|$265
|$5,719
|Depreciation
|$6,423
|$3,251
|$2,656
|$2,976
|$2,600
|$17,907
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,223
|$8,928
|$7,803
|$8,988
|$9,342
|$48,284
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 TLX Sedan SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,057
|$1,094
|$1,132
|$1,172
|$5,475
|Maintenance
|$313
|$922
|$715
|$1,396
|$2,191
|$5,537
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$472
|$726
|$1,198
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,458
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,653
|Financing
|$1,889
|$1,518
|$1,123
|$703
|$255
|$5,488
|Depreciation
|$6,164
|$3,120
|$2,549
|$2,856
|$2,495
|$17,185
|Fuel
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,017
|$2,078
|$9,801
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,690
|$8,568
|$7,489
|$8,625
|$8,965
|$46,337
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 TLX Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,133
|$1,172
|$1,213
|$1,255
|$1,300
|$6,073
|Maintenance
|$347
|$1,023
|$793
|$1,548
|$2,430
|$6,142
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$524
|$805
|$1,329
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,617
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,833
|Financing
|$2,095
|$1,684
|$1,246
|$780
|$282
|$6,088
|Depreciation
|$6,838
|$3,461
|$2,827
|$3,168
|$2,768
|$19,062
|Fuel
|$2,047
|$2,109
|$2,173
|$2,237
|$2,305
|$10,872
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,076
|$9,504
|$8,307
|$9,567
|$9,945
|$51,399
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 TLX Sedan SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,154
|$1,195
|$1,236
|$1,281
|$5,981
|Maintenance
|$342
|$1,008
|$781
|$1,525
|$2,393
|$6,049
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$516
|$793
|$1,309
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,593
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,806
|Financing
|$2,063
|$1,659
|$1,227
|$768
|$278
|$5,996
|Depreciation
|$6,734
|$3,409
|$2,785
|$3,120
|$2,726
|$18,773
|Fuel
|$2,016
|$2,077
|$2,140
|$2,204
|$2,270
|$10,707
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,863
|$9,360
|$8,181
|$9,422
|$9,794
|$50,621
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 TLX Sedan SH-AWD PMC Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,064
|$1,101
|$1,140
|$1,179
|$1,221
|$5,705
|Maintenance
|$326
|$961
|$745
|$1,455
|$2,283
|$5,770
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$492
|$756
|$1,249
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,519
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,722
|Financing
|$1,968
|$1,582
|$1,171
|$733
|$265
|$5,719
|Depreciation
|$6,423
|$3,251
|$2,656
|$2,976
|$2,600
|$17,907
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,982
|$2,041
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,213
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,223
|$8,928
|$7,803
|$8,988
|$9,342
|$48,284
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 TLX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Acura TLX in Virginia is:not available
