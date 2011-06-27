Estimated values
2003 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,999
|$2,906
|$3,414
|Clean
|$1,765
|$2,570
|$3,016
|Average
|$1,299
|$1,898
|$2,221
|Rough
|$833
|$1,225
|$1,426
Estimated values
2003 Acura CL 3.2 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,112
|$2,907
|$3,351
|Clean
|$1,866
|$2,570
|$2,961
|Average
|$1,373
|$1,898
|$2,181
|Rough
|$880
|$1,226
|$1,400
Estimated values
2003 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,136
|$3,036
|$3,538
|Clean
|$1,887
|$2,685
|$3,126
|Average
|$1,389
|$1,982
|$2,302
|Rough
|$890
|$1,280
|$1,478
Estimated values
2003 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,019
|$2,776
|$3,200
|Clean
|$1,783
|$2,455
|$2,828
|Average
|$1,312
|$1,813
|$2,082
|Rough
|$841
|$1,171
|$1,337
Estimated values
2003 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,884
|$2,759
|$3,246
|Clean
|$1,664
|$2,440
|$2,868
|Average
|$1,224
|$1,801
|$2,112
|Rough
|$785
|$1,163
|$1,356
Estimated values
2003 Acura CL 3.2 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,426
|$3,857
|$4,653
|Clean
|$2,143
|$3,411
|$4,111
|Average
|$1,577
|$2,519
|$3,027
|Rough
|$1,011
|$1,626
|$1,944