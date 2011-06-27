  1. Home
Estimated values
2003 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,999$2,906$3,414
Clean$1,765$2,570$3,016
Average$1,299$1,898$2,221
Rough$833$1,225$1,426
2003 Acura CL 3.2 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$2,112$2,907$3,351
Clean$1,866$2,570$2,961
Average$1,373$1,898$2,181
Rough$880$1,226$1,400
2003 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$2,136$3,036$3,538
Clean$1,887$2,685$3,126
Average$1,389$1,982$2,302
Rough$890$1,280$1,478
2003 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$2,019$2,776$3,200
Clean$1,783$2,455$2,828
Average$1,312$1,813$2,082
Rough$841$1,171$1,337
2003 Acura CL 3.2 Type-S 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Outstanding$1,884$2,759$3,246
Clean$1,664$2,440$2,868
Average$1,224$1,801$2,112
Rough$785$1,163$1,356
2003 Acura CL 3.2 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Outstanding$2,426$3,857$4,653
Clean$2,143$3,411$4,111
Average$1,577$2,519$3,027
Rough$1,011$1,626$1,944
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Acura CL on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Acura CL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,143 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,411 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Acura CL is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Acura CL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,143 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,411 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Acura CL, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Acura CL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,143 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,411 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Acura CL. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Acura CL and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Acura CL ranges from $1,011 to $4,653, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Acura CL is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.