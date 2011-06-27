Used 2002 Acura CL Coupe Consumer Reviews
New to this Acura
I just bought Acura CL 2002 base model with only 35,000 original miles. It was a lease in FL and I live in Co. So this car was taken care of. It is a very smooth car with a lot of power. I came from a 1992 Acura GS, which I was hit an ran on but survived to tell this story. Overall it's a very smooth and comfortable ride with nice luxury features.
Quality, Comfort, Quickness
I purchased this car with 50,000 miles on it. It was a lease turn in and was/is in amazing shape. The sleek design and dual exaust caught my eye immediately. There are many well designed creature comforts to keep you occupied and comfortable on any drive. The smoothness, power and handling will get your heart pounding. The exaust sounds during excelleration are very satisfying and not overwhelming. This car was for me the moment I sat down in it and turned the key.
Would never buy it again
It is glubby when in the driver's seat. It is uncomfortable to drive in. Just trying to turn the steering wheel can give you a hernia. It is as if the power steering fluid is empty. The seat backs are so high you cannot see behind you when you back up. Trying to move the front seat up when getting in the back seat is next to impossible. I bought it about 2 weeks ago and I am very unhappy. I can't believe I traded my wonderful 1988 Acura Legen Coupe for this monster.
Acura Cl 2002
This is a fantastic car with great features. Everything from the dashboard to the zenon headlights is what makes this car so unique. The stereo system by Bose is also another fantastic quality along with the heated seats and mirrors. I also love the sunroof on those nice warm days. This is a great car and I recommend it to everybody at any age.
We had a great run!
I just parted with my 2002 CL. I bought it in Jan of 04 and put about 71K miles on it. This car was always fun to drive, reliable, inexpensive to maintain, and the gas mileage was great! 23 city / 33 hwy was my average. I did have my transmission go at 99,800 miles - but Acura replaced for free under warranty (there was a recall / warranty extension on these!). This car will be missed. Wish Acura had continued with the coupe.
