Used 2002 Acura CL Coupe Consumer Reviews

New to this Acura Nuggets2008 , 12/17/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I just bought Acura CL 2002 base model with only 35,000 original miles. It was a lease in FL and I live in Co. So this car was taken care of. It is a very smooth car with a lot of power. I came from a 1992 Acura GS, which I was hit an ran on but survived to tell this story. Overall it's a very smooth and comfortable ride with nice luxury features.

Quality, Comfort, Quickness DLarrison , 05/20/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased this car with 50,000 miles on it. It was a lease turn in and was/is in amazing shape. The sleek design and dual exaust caught my eye immediately. There are many well designed creature comforts to keep you occupied and comfortable on any drive. The smoothness, power and handling will get your heart pounding. The exaust sounds during excelleration are very satisfying and not overwhelming. This car was for me the moment I sat down in it and turned the key.

Would never buy it again B. Greenfield , 12/04/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful It is glubby when in the driver's seat. It is uncomfortable to drive in. Just trying to turn the steering wheel can give you a hernia. It is as if the power steering fluid is empty. The seat backs are so high you cannot see behind you when you back up. Trying to move the front seat up when getting in the back seat is next to impossible. I bought it about 2 weeks ago and I am very unhappy. I can't believe I traded my wonderful 1988 Acura Legen Coupe for this monster.

Acura Cl 2002 Phil Deutsch , 05/01/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is a fantastic car with great features. Everything from the dashboard to the zenon headlights is what makes this car so unique. The stereo system by Bose is also another fantastic quality along with the heated seats and mirrors. I also love the sunroof on those nice warm days. This is a great car and I recommend it to everybody at any age.