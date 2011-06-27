Used 2018 Volvo V60 Cross Country Consumer Reviews
Love this car
I had a 2010 Volvo XC70 and wanted a smaller, more fuel efficient and practical vehicle with the latest in safety features and that's what it has. Plus it has 4-wheel drive and slightly higher ground clearance making it easy to get in and out of vehicle. Storage is just fine for the 2 of us and out 2 standard poodles
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
v90 cross country and t6...first impression.
great vehicle and its appearance is incredible!! I've owned pick-ups for the past 20 years. Smooth ride, quiet cabin...even with moon roof open. fit and finish is exceptional. acceleration is far better than I expected from a 4 cylinder (T6). I thought the "assist" technologies would be annoying...they are not...yet. the only shortcoming ive found is entering and exiting the drivers cabin. the footwell is deep and the rear door pillar makes for and awkward exit.. the stereo is very good and its not the harmon karden or b/w system. i'm very happy with the vehicle
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
Good Cruising Car
This car does everything well but is not great at any one thing other than great seat comfort.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The heart of a sports car.
This is one snappy little car with lots of zip and safety features galore. Holds the road nicely, corners well, and good cargo space. It's a good, not a boat of a car, that doesn't seem like a "wagon."
Great car for a trip!
I like that this vehicle sits up a little higher than a regular sedan but not as high as some SUVs. Easy to get in and out of. It's very comfortable for road trips plus plenty of stowage area in the back for luggage, etc. The back row of seats is very easy to flip down if you need a little extra hauling room. The ride is firmer than some but I definitely feel safe in it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
