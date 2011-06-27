Used 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country Consumer Reviews

Steve , 02/24/2018 T5 Platinum 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)

I wanted a practical car to haul outdoor gear, bikes, kids and a dog. I've recently owned a 2013 Subaru Outback and a 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. I wanted a car with utility but that was comfortable on long drives and in city traffic. My 2013 Outback is great but I gave it to my daughter and it left me wanting a little better handling. The cargo area is practical but not huge. The cabin area is not huge but it fits me well. The car has roof rails for a roof rack and the roof height is practical for loading. I really like the way the car rides and drives but it's not a sports car. The thing feels solid and the whole package inspires confidence. AWD, slightly elevated ride height, wagon utility and drives like a premium car. Frosting on the cake: runs on regular unleaded gas. Update February 2019: I still love my V60 CC. I have not had any problems with the car. My local Volvo dealer closed so I have to drive further for service which is a bummer. I had to make a high speed evasive maneuver on highway 130. The speed limit is is 85 MPH and the wind blew an unsecured traffic barrier into my path. The Volvo was stable and composed and helped me avoid major damage to my car. My only gripe is that the back seats are a bit snug for adults. I recommend the V60 CC. It's a great car.