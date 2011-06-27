Used 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country Consumer Reviews
Solid, Comfortable, Stylish
Unique styling drew me in when my S60 lease ended. Cross shopped Audi, BMW; better value and not nearly as common. Drives a bit more "sedate" than S60 but still more sport sedan than luxury SUV. Handles well, brisk acceleration, nice steering feel, tad less agile than S60 but admirably close given the elevated ground clearance/AWD weight. Quiet at speed, relaxing to drive but also fun and willing when pushed a bit. Sensus system is often criticized, but it makes sense to me and can be controlled from steering wheel, unlike competitors' systems. The keypad that some consider "dated" adds functionality. My S60 was very dependable. I expect mechanically similar V60CC to be the same. Update 5/18: Turned in at end of lease - would have bought, but buy-out was a bit over book. Really enjoyed this car. Family had issues with tight quarters, but as driver, very comfortable for me (average size male). In 3 years of ownership, 26000 miles, no reliability issues aside from occasional hiccups with the infotainment system which would self-correct when car re-started. I would agree with car review sites that, compared with competitors, Volvos drive a little “busier” - firm suspension, road imperfections come through, but overall car feels very solid and comfortable with better steering weight for my taste compared with Audi, BMW.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Very Hard To Beat
Finally decided to get the v60 CC instead of the Benz GLA. It boiled down to comfort and cargo area. Love my choice. Drove 4+ hrs again today and instead of tired from the road, emerged from the car invigorated. Supremely comfortable. Slight negatives: "heavy" steering wheel MPG is only average
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
V 60 Cross Country wagon is great!
75,000 miles and love it more! UPDATE 60000 miles later, I still love it FIRST POST I looked at the Outback, the Audi, the BMW, the Benz, and the Volvo V60 CC. I studied all, test drove them and most importantly checked out cargo area. I spent 6 months researching! The Volvo V 60 CC was the only one which fit my criteria of 1. Total driver seat comfort (like sitting in your favorite easy chair) 2. Handling (tight steering and a sporty-feel) 3. Able to carry 4 sets of golf clubs without removing any clubs from the bags (Yes, including drivers!). I have two complaints. 1. the backup camera is on the outside of the car and will fog up with rain/snow 2. The tailgate is MANUAL and should be automatic. The more I drive this car (past year and 1/2) the more I love it! And the dealerships I have worked with are great.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Cute little wagon for 2 adults
Wagon suits my wife perfectly. Smaller than our Outback was (more like our 2008 than our 2012 in rear seating) and also uses regular gas for it's 5 cylinder turbo engine. It drives okay for me in sports mode ONLY. Otherwise programmed to be slow and be more fuel efficient. Great seats. Better than my Audi S5's premium leather seats. Bought it Certified pre-owned (demo) with 7K miles. Over 3 years left on original warranty plus Volvo adds a 3 year certification. BMW, Audi, etc. add 2 years for CPO & Mercedes only 1. I like the styling much more than the former Volvo wagons that looked like refrigerators on wheels. This is a sleek modern looking vehicle. Like a maxi version on the former cute little C70 which I liked as much as Mini's if not more. Like most al wheel drive cars the mileage isn't great in the city. He just enough pep, but no faster than our former Outback 3.6R. However the Outback had no sport mode to add pep when passing or accelerating. It's smaller than the Outback which I like for city parking. Rear space is small for a wagon, but with rear seats folded down there is plenty of room. It held five tires easily when I changes tires from all the Scorpion all-seasons. I run summer and winter tires always. The brakes are a weak point. Much longer stopping distance than a car at this price should require. Being bought for safety it's disappointing and needs a fix. The better tires help a bit. I like the keyless entry and the auto folding side mirrors which fold when you lock the car for parking. The rear windows inhibit viability, but that's the design. Our other option to the Outback was the Audi Cross Country. The option was too expensive and not a faster car. The Volvo parts are outrageous! I wanted a set of wheels for winter snow tires, but they were $500/each. If one of the OEM wheels has to be replaced that's the cost. The Tire Rack doesn't have this cars fitment yet so until they get one to spec out I can't buy winter tires. I suspect that this is not a big a seller as the FWD V60 which is less expensive and lower. We needed the Cross Country for it's height for snow clearance. We get too much! I blast our wagons out of the long driveway rather than shovel. My Audi S5 doesn't have much clearance though AWD. I prefer not to use it in heavy snow though I run high performance winter tires (Dunlap winter sports) in one size down from the OEM 19s. I plan to buy W80s or Xice3's for the Volvo once I find reasonably priced wheels. No way I'm buying Volvo wheels at their pricing. I bought W80s for snow and ice. Haven't had any bad weather to try them out. Rides well on these tires. Found really nice wheels from the tire rack. The electronics are limited to use with an AT&T mobile device (only) which is ridiculous. I use Verizon, so I can't use many features. Very sore point. On the positive side I stumbled onto a power mode feature that the dealership was not even aware of on this wagon. Rather than being part of the features you choose on the center console, it is on the turn signal! You choose power mode (1 of 3 choices) and put the shifter in sport mode and the car changes character from a slug to a car with zip. Now it stays in power mode!! I never use sport mode until the car warms up. Better safe than sorry. Overall I still think this car was a good choice. With Buick bringing the Opel wagon over from Europe where it is very popular, I may change my mind. I'll wait to see the Opel with the Buick badging. Mileage on this car is disappointing. in spite of my sporty driving habits.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Bumpy and Uncomfortable
The ride is very hard and bumpy. It feels like you are driving an old army jeep. Instead of the car taking the impact, the driver and passengers end up feeling every little imperfection on the road. The sports seats dig into your hips/back and are painful. The engine is noisy. The cruise control does not sense cars coming into your lane. Doubts about the City Safety feature working. Tested it but it did not seem to work. Took it in for service but they said as long as the light was on it was working.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
