Used 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country Consumer Reviews

Stephen Kish , 06/19/2016 T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Wagon suits my wife perfectly. Smaller than our Outback was (more like our 2008 than our 2012 in rear seating) and also uses regular gas for it's 5 cylinder turbo engine. It drives okay for me in sports mode ONLY. Otherwise programmed to be slow and be more fuel efficient. Great seats. Better than my Audi S5's premium leather seats. Bought it Certified pre-owned (demo) with 7K miles. Over 3 years left on original warranty plus Volvo adds a 3 year certification. BMW, Audi, etc. add 2 years for CPO & Mercedes only 1. I like the styling much more than the former Volvo wagons that looked like refrigerators on wheels. This is a sleek modern looking vehicle. Like a maxi version on the former cute little C70 which I liked as much as Mini's if not more. Like most al wheel drive cars the mileage isn't great in the city. He just enough pep, but no faster than our former Outback 3.6R. However the Outback had no sport mode to add pep when passing or accelerating. It's smaller than the Outback which I like for city parking. Rear space is small for a wagon, but with rear seats folded down there is plenty of room. It held five tires easily when I changes tires from all the Scorpion all-seasons. I run summer and winter tires always. The brakes are a weak point. Much longer stopping distance than a car at this price should require. Being bought for safety it's disappointing and needs a fix. The better tires help a bit. I like the keyless entry and the auto folding side mirrors which fold when you lock the car for parking. The rear windows inhibit viability, but that's the design. Our other option to the Outback was the Audi Cross Country. The option was too expensive and not a faster car. The Volvo parts are outrageous! I wanted a set of wheels for winter snow tires, but they were $500/each. If one of the OEM wheels has to be replaced that's the cost. The Tire Rack doesn't have this cars fitment yet so until they get one to spec out I can't buy winter tires. I suspect that this is not a big a seller as the FWD V60 which is less expensive and lower. We needed the Cross Country for it's height for snow clearance. We get too much! I blast our wagons out of the long driveway rather than shovel. My Audi S5 doesn't have much clearance though AWD. I prefer not to use it in heavy snow though I run high performance winter tires (Dunlap winter sports) in one size down from the OEM 19s. I plan to buy W80s or Xice3's for the Volvo once I find reasonably priced wheels. No way I'm buying Volvo wheels at their pricing. I bought W80s for snow and ice. Haven't had any bad weather to try them out. Rides well on these tires. Found really nice wheels from the tire rack. The electronics are limited to use with an AT&T mobile device (only) which is ridiculous. I use Verizon, so I can't use many features. Very sore point. On the positive side I stumbled onto a power mode feature that the dealership was not even aware of on this wagon. Rather than being part of the features you choose on the center console, it is on the turn signal! You choose power mode (1 of 3 choices) and put the shifter in sport mode and the car changes character from a slug to a car with zip. Now it stays in power mode!! I never use sport mode until the car warms up. Better safe than sorry. Overall I still think this car was a good choice. With Buick bringing the Opel wagon over from Europe where it is very popular, I may change my mind. I'll wait to see the Opel with the Buick badging. Mileage on this car is disappointing. in spite of my sporty driving habits.