  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S60
  4. 2021 Volvo S60
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Volvo S60 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design Expression Features & Specs

More about the 2021 S60
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,650
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,650
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Volvo S60
VIEW OFFERS
VolvoCars.us
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,650
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)3.0 hr.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG30
EPA kWh/100 mi47
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA Electricity Range22 mi.
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,650
Torque472 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,650
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,650
Climate Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Advanced Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,650
220 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,650
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,650
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,650
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Air Quality w/Advanced Air Cleaneryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,650
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,650
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front head room37.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,650
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,650
19" 5 V-Spoke Tinted Silver Diamond Cut Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,650
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Length187.4 in.
Curb weight4447 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,650
Exterior Colors
  • Black Stone
  • Denim Blue Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Fusion Red Metallic
  • Osmium Grey Metallic
  • Pebble Grey Metallic
  • Pine Grey Metallic
  • Birch Light Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Blond City Weave, cloth
  • Charcoal, leatherette
  • Blond, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,650
235/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,650
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2021 Volvo S60 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design Expression info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars