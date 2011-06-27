Used 2009 Volvo S40 Consumer Reviews

Good Volvo Starter Car Lee , 03/13/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car after recommendations from friends. I previously owned a Passat. My Passat got 37 MPG (Diesel). My Volvo gets 24+/- (Gasoline). The S40 is very comfortable to sit in and I have a bad back. I'm not too thrilled about some of the plastic trim in the interior but overall I like the European attention to detail. There's not a lot of room in the back seat for adult kids but for little ones, it's ok. I like all of the gadgets that come with the purchase price and there's not a lot of options to add on. My Passat lasted 13 years and I fully expect the Volvo to do the same. The dealership is very responsive and attentive. A good car for the money. Report Abuse

Good Solid Car Chuck , 01/31/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is our third Volvo. The other two were station wagons (over 15 years ago). Purchased this for my 17 year old daughter as her first car. I am impressed because it is sporty enough for her and it is still a solid little Volvo. I just wish I could drive it sometime.

If you buy an S40 get the Turbo! engrgrad , 08/04/2010 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This is my first Volvo after owning a V6 Honda Accord. I find the non-turbo very underpowered and an overall disappointment. Passing vehicles almost always requires the use of the auto-stick. Seats become uncomfortable after long drives and climate control is very difficult to regulate. I would recommend that you thoroughly investigate performance prior to purchasing

Good Sturdy Car MITCHELL , 10/24/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This the first Volvo I bought, I've wanted one since I was 19 yrs old,mainly because of the safety features and durability. I get about 27/29 MPG which was about the same as my Honda Accord, which was only a 4 cyl engine. The seats are very comfortable,and the standard equip is great. I wanted a sports car, but after driving the S40 it proved to have the tight suspension that I wanted,but the comfort I needed and it had back seat in case we needed it. My husband was a Ford man and after he drove my car home, he wanted one, so 5 days later we went back and bought another one. We are very pleased so far.