Used 2009 Volvo S40 Consumer Reviews
Good Volvo Starter Car
I bought this car after recommendations from friends. I previously owned a Passat. My Passat got 37 MPG (Diesel). My Volvo gets 24+/- (Gasoline). The S40 is very comfortable to sit in and I have a bad back. I'm not too thrilled about some of the plastic trim in the interior but overall I like the European attention to detail. There's not a lot of room in the back seat for adult kids but for little ones, it's ok. I like all of the gadgets that come with the purchase price and there's not a lot of options to add on. My Passat lasted 13 years and I fully expect the Volvo to do the same. The dealership is very responsive and attentive. A good car for the money.
Good Solid Car
This is our third Volvo. The other two were station wagons (over 15 years ago). Purchased this for my 17 year old daughter as her first car. I am impressed because it is sporty enough for her and it is still a solid little Volvo. I just wish I could drive it sometime.
If you buy an S40 get the Turbo!
This is my first Volvo after owning a V6 Honda Accord. I find the non-turbo very underpowered and an overall disappointment. Passing vehicles almost always requires the use of the auto-stick. Seats become uncomfortable after long drives and climate control is very difficult to regulate. I would recommend that you thoroughly investigate performance prior to purchasing
Good Sturdy Car
This the first Volvo I bought, I've wanted one since I was 19 yrs old,mainly because of the safety features and durability. I get about 27/29 MPG which was about the same as my Honda Accord, which was only a 4 cyl engine. The seats are very comfortable,and the standard equip is great. I wanted a sports car, but after driving the S40 it proved to have the tight suspension that I wanted,but the comfort I needed and it had back seat in case we needed it. My husband was a Ford man and after he drove my car home, he wanted one, so 5 days later we went back and bought another one. We are very pleased so far.
Good Car - Thought Not for the New Price
My main beefs with the car is that the base engine is fairly weak for how heavy the car is. Throw that thing in a Honda Civic & it performs quite well. But you buy a Volvo for the solid build & safety ratings & it could afford a slightly more powerful base engine [~ 190hp?]... it shouldn't affect the fuel efficiency that much. The T5 isn't that much worse on the MPG's. Otherwise, I agree with most of the reviews & the main reason I bought this car is because I bought a loaner vehicle from a dealership for a third off the MSRP. And that's a 2009 with 10k miles. Volvos depreciate so much & that makes it worth it. That pretty much sold me. And my wife wanted it. Maybe that was the reason.
