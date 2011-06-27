  1. Home
Used 2001 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Jetta
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.5/377.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower174 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
Monsoon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Length173.6 in.
Curb weight3281 lbs.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height58.5 in.
Wheel base99 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue
  • Baltic Green
  • Mojave Beige
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Black
  • Tornado Red
  • Blue Lagoon
  • Bright Green
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
205/55R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
