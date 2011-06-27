Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Consumer Reviews

Impressed J F , 01/03/2017 TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Great fuel mileage, very sturdy on the highway. Previous GTI owner (1989 European model)...performance with manual is better than the 8valve GTI. Shifting is a bit vague, and clutch release is very short. This Golf continues to be fun to drive, extremely economical, and after almost 16,000 miles, still surprising. I am averaging over 35 mpg combined, and often see over 40 mpg going to work--no traffic and hitting no traffic lights. Have considered trading for a new truck, but the trade value is very low in my opinion. The clutch is finally feeling good--a gearbox support installed by the local VW speed shop made all the difference. I was hesitant, but was assured they would remove it if I didn't like it. The guys at the dealership car wash even commented on how much better the clutch felt. Perhaps I drive like a grandma, but I am greatly exceeding the EPA estimates for fuel mileage. As far as handling and interior quality--the car feels as tight as it did new. If you are looking for a car that is relatively fun to drive, but do not want to fork out the money for A GTI or Focus ST, the Golf is a superb alternative at a fraction of the price. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

GTI Lite Dan , 01/04/2017 TSI Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful Have had a 2017 TSI Wolfsberg w 6 spd AT for a month and 800 miles now. Still a little too new for good evaluation but so far I'm thinking this is gonna be a great car. Nice thing about the '17 Wolfie is that it is better equipped than the any of the 2016 TSIs. Comes standard with 16" Alloys, Front Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitor with rear traffic alert, automatic headlights, and such niceties as a power sunroof, heated front seats, keyless access & start, and rain sensing wipers. Although I have desired a GTI for the last 6 years, I realized the extra performance was something I would benefit from or use < 5% of the time & simply couldn't justify the added cost. Got the Wolfburg for $20,830 + T & L; that was about $10K less than a GTI with DAP which was a must for me. But of course to be perfect (at least for me) it needs about $1,500 in accessories such as larger rear sway bar, Auto dim Homelink mirror, pop up hatch, LED tails & headlights; and of course better tires - upgraded to Michelin Premiers for best suite of AS characteristics for Pacific Northwest weather. Even with these upgrades it is still a steal compared to the GTI. Items such as pop up hatch, larger RSB & Homelink mirror not available on GTI at any price so I would added them to a GTI also. Only weak point I have detected so far is the OEM lights are quite poor. It's a shame that the Lighting Package was discontinued as an option for all Golfs except high end GTI models. This Golf replaced a much loved 2011 Honda Fit -- very similar utility, almost identical interior & exterior dimensions, but quite a significant boost in performance & comfort over the Fit. The best brief description I can give for the Wolfsburg edition is "GTI Lite" or "Honda Fit On Steroids". So far in love with my Wolfie, but with < than 1,000 miles so far I've got my fingers crossed for reliability compared to many Hondas & Subies I have owned. 1-8-18: First Year Update: My Golf now has 7,800 miles on it and has done a great job hauling my butt and stuff. I did the fore mentioned upgrades including replacing the poor head & tail lights with Euro spec aftermarket units - mucho better! I'm averaging 35 mpg highway & 28 in Seattle traffic which pretty good but a bit less than I had hoped. So far it has needed two repairs: fuel door was sticking & replaced under warranty and blind spot warning signal on drivers mirror just stopped workingwas due to snow covering sensor after heavy snowfall. Overall I'm happy with car, but unfortunately it the minor repairs tend to support the impression that this car is gonna have more problems then my previous Hondas and Subarus. 6-7-18: running trouble free past 7 months. Highway mileage has improved to 37 (ave speed 65 mph) 1-9-19 Update: Still enjoying the ride but not the leaky sunroof. Was repaired under warranty and no longer leaking. 7-9-19: No issues the past 6 months, still happy with it except I have a hankering for slightly larger car that uses less fuel. Looking hard at a Kia Niro PHEV 10-2019: Past 3 months have been trouble free with my Golf , no issues. But our city driving had more than doubled due to becoming "taxi service" for our granddaughter & a friend. We decided we would like something a bit larger and better city fuel economy. So we traded Golf for Kia Niro PHEV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My third Volkswagen Golf LowerEastSider , 05/25/2017 TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I turned in my 2014 Golf TDI (diesel powered) and bought my new 2017 TSI (gas powered). The new car is better than the old one in almost all respects. The engine is smooth and powerful. I don't miss the diesel vibration at all. It's hard to imagine anyone wanting more power. The new Golf feels less nervous and handles with greater precision than my old Golf. I also fit a little better behind the steering wheel. Trunk space is a little bit bigger than in my old Golf. I purchased the below trunk floor organizer accessory. This reduces overall trunk room somewhat, but provides hidden storage for tools and small valuable items. The radio, while very functional, does not sound as good as the radio in my 2014 Golf or in my old 2002 Golf. But it is adequate. The car driving position is a little bit low, but I have gotten used to it. I ordered the base "S" model, which is fairly well equipped, but missing heated seats and a few other items. I bought the "S" because I did not want a car with a sunroof (I'm tall). The ventilation system is exceptional, probably the best I've had in any car so far. There's just something about the way it moves air through the car. The seats are OK. They could be a little more comfortable, but they do not give me backaches. The car is a very easy car to drive, especially in city traffic. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good car for daily commuter Shushera , 01/17/2017 TSI Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 18 of 20 people found this review helpful At first I dismissed VW since I could not get features I needed with manual transmission. VW came up with Wolsfburg edition. This was perfect configuration. I loved the car when I bought it. Very smooth, you ride it like on rails, quiet too - unlike Civic and Mazda 3 I testdrove. Has enough power and good pickup on low RPMs. I thought I got luxury car for a price of econobox. Still happy with the car 15K and almost two years later. Ride is smooth and car is quiet, in fact first car I did not add additional noise insulation to. Initially had some vibrations around 1200 RPM on higher gears but I learned to avoid that area. Have not tried GTI but this car is good enough for me. I do my own maintenance and certified oil is on expensive side especially if you are after newer VW 504.00/507.00 standard. Dealer will use older VW 505.00 and that has a potential to create more intake valve deposits. Expensive cleaning will be needed then, reported time is 60-100K miles. Just something to keep in mind. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse