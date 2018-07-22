Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 12,083 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,300$2,448 Below Market
Jenkins Volkswagen of Leesburg - Leesburg / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Certified. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen S in Black features: FWD 6-Speed Automatic with TiptronicPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 1864 miles below market average!Volkswagen Combined Details:* Vehicle History* Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2016 and earlier TDI vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles program)* Warranty Deductible: $50* 100+ Point Inspection* Roadside AssistanceVisit our virtual showroom 24/7 @ jenkinshyundaiofleesburg.com.Certified Pre-owned Volkswagen's go through a 150-point detailed inspection that includes manuals and documentation, recalls and service campaigns, transmission, brakes, steering, engine, fluids, battery, tires, brakes, suspension, drive train, frame and underbody, electronics, interior and exterior of the vehicle. Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) is a manufacturer-sponsored used vehicle refurbishment and warranty program that may also include special incentives and financing. Only Volkswagen's dealerships can "certify" a Volkswagen vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AU5JM763166
Stock: SV1104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 15,313 milesGreat Deal
$16,854$2,059 Below Market
Napleton Northlake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lake Park / Florida
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen S 4Motion Beige 4Motion AWD 1.8L TSI 4D Wagon Odometer is 10522 miles below market average! 22/29 City/Highway MPG #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-622-0101. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens.At Ed Napleton's Northlake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! See us today at WWW.NORTHLAKECJD.COM!!!!!!! All prices are plus tax, tag and 1098.00 dealer fees. Plus Napleton Experience and reconditioning fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW117AU2JM752709
Stock: ART752709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 15,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,500$1,918 Below Market
BMW of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
: DEEP BLACK PEARL EFFECT exterior and BEIGE CLOTH interior, Auto Check One Owner! DEEP BLACK PEARL EFFECT exterior and BEIGE CLOTH interior, S trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 15,750 Miles! WAS $18,000, PRICED TO MOVE $3,400 below Kelley Blue Book! FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged Volkswagen S with DEEP BLACK PEARL EFFECT exterior and BEIGE CLOTH interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 170 HP at 4500 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABLE: Reduced from $18,000. This Golf SportWagen is priced $3,400 below Kelley Blue Book. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: AutoCheck One Owner VISIT US TODAY: BMW of Spokane, formally known as Camp BMW is here for you throughout your entire car ownership experience. Swing by 215 E Montgomery Ave Spokane, Washington and learn more about what we can do for you. We're a Lithia Motors BMW dealership and you can count on us. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AU7JM766151
Stock: JM766151B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- 17,338 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,950$1,905 Below Market
World Volkswagen of Neptune - Neptune / New Jersey
Yes we're Open and Delivering Vehicles daily. Please call or e-mail to make an appointment 732-922-1500.2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen SE Certified. Pure White FWD 1.8L TSI CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 589 miles below market average!ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Call us today at 732-922-1500 to schedule a demo drive of a lifetime or check out our other vehicles at www.worldvw.com. Free vehicle Carfax history report provided.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AU9JM752297
Stock: pl8466
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 12,004 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this turbocharged, NO-ACCIDENT, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen SE (FWD). RANKED #1 IN 2018 WAGONS BY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT, this upscale Golf boasts stable performance, plenty of interior comfort, user-friendly technology, and impressive safety scores. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2018 Golf SportWagen the highest rating of Good in five crash tests. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the 2018 SportWagen an overall rating of five out of five stars. It also earned five stars in the side crash test and four stars in the frontal crash and rollover tests. With its odometer now reading 12,004, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER & POWERTRAIN warranties until August 2024 or 72,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - FRONT ASSIST with FORWARD COLLISION ALERT & AUTONOMOUS EMERGENCY BRAKING - BLINDSPOT MONITORING - REAR TRAFFIC ALERT - AN INTELLIGENT CRASH RESPONSE SYSTEM - HEATED FRONT SEATS - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION (including APPLE CARPLAY) - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - 8-INCH TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY - PUSH-BUTTON START - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! Please note that in February 2020 Volkswagen Group of America reacquired this vehicle due to customer complaints in regards to a water leak from the rear hatch. Volkswagen fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply resealing the rear hatch. Regardless, in the interest of customer satisfaction, Volkswagen agreed to repurchase the vehicle. We have all the documentation from Volkswagen Group of America on file. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT! This is an exceptional opportunity to take this one home; don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen SE! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AU1JM767215
Stock: 24434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 6,160 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,277
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
Volkswagens best selling model comes better than ever in 2018! This golf wagon looks just like the old jetta wagons. S versions come with apple carplay/android auto, Bluetooth and a revamped touchscreen interface. The S also offers a back-up camera, blind spot monitor, and panoramic moonroof, as well as rear air vents and classy, clean, and modern interior feel. For a turbocharged hatch car that has an interior quality level that rivals that of Audi and gets 33 MPG this one is hard to beat!This vehicle was repurchased by the manufacturer due to a complaint from the previous owner. Despite having resolved the issue, the manufacturer stepped in to promote customer satisfaction or to comply with local laws and repurchased the vehicle. As a result, this vehicle is known as a manufacturer buyback. *VERY IMPORTANT* ALL regular warranties remain intact with this vehicle, and extended warranties are also available. The car has NO existing problems and all complaints have been resolved.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AU9JM763851
Stock: 763851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- 7,546 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$19,399$481 Below Market
University Volkswagen - Seattle / Washington
*VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED* LOCATED AT 4724 ROOSEVELT WAY NE SEATTLE 206-634-3322, Golf SportWagen SE, 4D Wagon, 1.8L TSI, 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, Pure White, Beige w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, HEATED DOOR MIRRORS, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner.Every vehicle comes with a thorough inspection report, Carfax history report and market evaluation. Many of our vehicles sell within the first 14 days so we highly encourage you to call to check availability.Volkswagen Details:* Warranty Deductible: $50* Roadside Assistance* 100+ Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2016 and earlier TDI vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles program)2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Pure White SE FWD 1.8L TSI 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AUXJM756116
Stock: 83492
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 25,979 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,999
AX Auto - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW117AU1JM752300
Stock: 12400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,461 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,491$764 Below Market
Premier Mazda Of Kansas City - Kansas City / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. New Price! 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Silk Blue Metallic SE 1.8L TSI FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic.. Included with every purchase at Premier Mazda are FREE carwashes as long as you own the vehicle! FREE Service loaners for all services in our service department. ." CALL TODAY FOR FURTHER DETAILS AND TO ENSURE VEHICLES AVAILABILITY! FINANCING? WE CAN HELP! CALL TODAY TO DISCUSS AVAILABLE OPTIONS! NOT ABLE TO MAKE IT HERE? OUT OF STATE? WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN THE U.S. CALL FOR QUOTE TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AUXJM761817
Stock: 3079B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 17,996 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,777
LeSueur Car Company - Tempe / Arizona
The 2018 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen is very similar to the Jetta Sedan, with features which include touch screen media interface, shiftable automatic transmission, hatchback cargo storage with collapsable rear seats, alloy wheels, heated front bucket seats, Bluetooth connectivity and VW's premium audio sound system. This model gets up to 34 MPG highway, and seats 5 spaciously!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AU1JM752424
Stock: 752424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 15,522 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,357
Cook Volkswagen - Fallston / Maryland
2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen S FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L TSI 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen S ** VW CERTIFIED ** WARRANTY TILL 2025 ** KEYLESS ENTRY ** ALLOY WHEELS **.Recent Arrival!We want to make your vehicle purchase easy and hassle free. Our Automotive Group has been providing local families with exceptional value and service for over Fifty Eight Years. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles have completed a 161 step certification process, mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning, state safety inspection and come with a warranty. Our eprice does not include state taxes, state tags, motor vehicle fees, destination charge and a dealer processing fee of four hundred ninety nine dollars, not required by law. The eprice reflects a six hundred and fifty dollar rebate for dealer designated financial arrangement and assumes a qualifying credit score.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AU1JM763374
Stock: V120323A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 16,382 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$18,700$637 Below Market
Bell Road Toyota - Phoenix / Arizona
Silk Blue Metallic 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L TSI ONE OWNER, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Recent Arrival! 24/33 City/Highway MPGDisclaimer: All advertised vehicles are subject to actual dealer availability. Certain vehicles listed may not be available, or may have different prices. Prices exclude state tax, license, document preparation fee,smog fee, and finance charges,if applicable. All prices exclude Dealer Installed Options. Vehicle option and pricing are subject to change.Prices include all dealer incentives. Prices do not include dealer charges, such as advertising, that can vary by manufacturer or region,or costs for selling, preparing, displaying or financing the vehicle. Images displayed may not be representative of the actual trim level of a vehicle.Colors shown are the most accurate representations available. However, due to the limitations of web and monitor color display,we cannot guarantee that the colors depicted will exactly match the color of the car.Information provided is believed accurate but all specifications,pricing,and availability must be confirmed in writing directly with the dealer to be binding. The Dealer is not responsible for any inaccuracies contained herein and by using this application you the customer acknowledge the foregoing and accept such terms.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AU3JM762095
Stock: 00402387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 3,724 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$19,798
Reydel Volkswagen - Edison / New Jersey
Volkswagen For Sale near Bridgewater NJ. VW Dealer in Edison. No Additional Prep Fees, Etch Fees, Wash/Detail Fees. Price does not include sales tax, Motor Vehicle Fees or Dealer Documentation fees. Reydel has been in business since 1954.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AU3JM763053
Stock: PL4527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,525 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,995
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana
2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at The BIG Ford Store, D-Patrick Ford. We are located on Highway 41 and Walnut, right next to the Lloyd Expressway. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of used trucks for sale. Looking to sell your current vehicle? We buy cars for cash. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AU1JM765884
Stock: W13928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 3,616 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,865
Colonial Volkswagen - Westborough / Massachusetts
: Colonial Volkswagen of Westborough, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen include: CARFAX 1-Owner, Volkswagen Certified, LOW MILES - 3,616! EPA 33 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Panoramic Roof, Back-Up Camera, ROOF RACK (SET OF 2), Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged. WHY BUY FROM COLONIAL VOLKSWAGEN OF WESTBOROUGH?: Whether you are in Westborough, Auburn, Worcester or anywhere in the Metrowest or Worcester County area, we are a call, click or a short drive away! We are conveniently located on Rte 9, just off Rte 495 and just one exit north of the Mass Pike. Come by and experience the Colonial Difference! PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: 1-Year or 12,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Limited Warranty, All Certified Volkswagen vehicles must pass a detailed 100+-point inspection, 24/7 Roadside and Towing Assistance includes, lockouts, flat tires, fuel delivery, and jump starts, Complimentary 3-month trial subscription to SiriusXM Satellite Radio All-Access programming, Carfax Vehicle History Report, Any necessary repairs and maintenance are completed using Genuine Volkswagen parts OPTION PACKAGES: ROOF RACK (SET OF 2) base carrier bars. Sale price reflects standard incentives available from Volkswagen. Certain finance options are in lieu of incentives. See dealer for complete incentive details, or visit www.vw.com/the-community-driven-promise/ for complete details. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SEL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWL17AUXJM763207
Stock: 7154
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 9,513 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$20,490
City Volkswagen of Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
JUST ARRIVED!! 1 OWNER!! CERTIFIED!! CLEAN CARFAX!! S!! AWD!! BALANCE OF VW'S 6YR/72,000 MILE NEW CAR WARRANTY PLUS AN ADDITIONAL 1YR OR 12,000 MILES INCLUDED IN SALE PRICE!! CITY VW IS THE #1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALER IN ILLINOIS!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW117AU3JM752329
Stock: CP838
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 15,750 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,764
AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel - Laurel / Maryland
Bluetooth Connection Beige; Cloth Seating Surfaces Pure White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chevrolet Laurel today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen S, 15k miles . tons of warranty left How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Enjoy a higher level of satisfaction with a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Volkswagen Golf SportWagen treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Pure White Volkswagen Golf SportWagen. When you see this car in person, you'll ask yourself When did WOW become a color of paint? This rare vehicle is a prime example of automotive engineering perfected. High-end wheels help round out the many options of this Volkswagen Golf SportWagen S, 15k mi. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AU4JM763076
Stock: JM763076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 10,267 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,496
Landmark Motors - Bellevue / Washington
CLEAN 1-OWNER SPORTWAGEN SE FROM WA ** CUSTOM 18IN BRONZE SPARCO TROFEO ALLOY WHEELS * GENERAL G-MAX TIRES ** PANORAMIC POWER GLASS SUNROOF ** APPLE CARPLAY ** BACKUP CAMERA * FORWARD COLLISION WARNING with AUTO-BRAKING * BLIND SPOT MONITOR with REAR TRAFFIC ALERT * KEYLESS ENTRY IGNITION ** V-TEX LEATHERETTE SEATS UPHOLSTERY * HEATED 6-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS with LUMBAR * LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE STEERING WHEEL with SHIFT-PADDLES * MANUAL CLIMATE CONTROL with POLLEN FILTER * FOLDING REAR SEATS * CARGO-AREA 115V POWER OUTLET ** MONSTER MAT ALL-WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR MATS PACKAGE ** COMPOSITION MEDIA DISPLAY AUDIO SYSTEM 8-SPEAKERS 8IN TOUCHSCREEN CAR-NET APP-CONNECT SMARTPHONE INTERFACE APPLE CARPLAY BLUETOOTH PHONE AUDIO STREAMING AM/FM HD-RADIO IN-DASH CD SIRIUSXM USB ANALOG AUX VOICE CONTROL ** HALOGEN AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS * LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS * LED TAILLIGHTS * BLACK ROOF RAILS ** 170-HP 1.8L DOHC TSI TURBO I4 * 6-SPEED AUTO TRANS with TIPTRONIC SPORT MODE * FRONT-WHEEL DRIVE ** 4-WHEEL DISK ABS * VARIABLE ASSIST STEERING * TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING and MORE. CLEAN 1-OWNER CARFAX. ORIGINAL VOLKSWAGEN FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING. Owned since new in the greater Seattle/Bellevue, WA area. VW-dealer maintained. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWD17AU9JM752025
Stock: 9755X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Golf SportWagen searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 5(75%)
- 4(19%)
- 3(6%)
Related Volkswagen Golf SportWagen info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Nissan Maxima 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2012
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2018
- Used Ford Fiesta 2013
- Used Kia Rio 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2010
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2013
- Used BMW 7 Series 2012
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2015
- Used Ram 3500 2015
- Used Nissan LEAF 2017
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2015
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 2 Series
- Used Pontiac G6
- Used Maserati Levante
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen
- Used Ford Crown Victoria
- Used Lamborghini Huracan
- Used Honda Insight
- Used Audi A8
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
- Used Ford Fiesta
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid
- Used Volvo XC70
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV
Shop used models by city
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Woodbridge VA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Fayetteville NC
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Oakland CA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Sarasota FL
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid Dallas TX
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI Corona CA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI Hialeah FL
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Ann Arbor MI
- Used Volkswagen Eos Naperville IL
- Used Volkswagen Eos Frederick MD
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volkswagen Passat 2015 Manassas VA
- Used Volkswagen Passat 2017 Allentown PA
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2013 Tampa FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 MDX
- 2020 Audi TTS
- 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric
- 2019 ATS Coupe
- 2019 Volvo XC40
- 2019 Cruze
- 2020 2 Series
- 2019 CR-V
- Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2019
- 2019 Audi A3
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2021 Dodge Charger News
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 GMC Terrain
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect