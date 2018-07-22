Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen for Sale Near Me

I’ve come to VW after 15 years with Volvo, out of financial necessity— as well as styling. My new VW 4Motion Sportwagen checks all the boxes— I’m now calling it The Poor Man’s Volvo! I honestly can’t believe VW can build this car for under $30K— thats WAY under $30K! A little internet searching lead me to a smoking deal at a dealer outside Boston. Well worth the drive from Connecticut, for a deal $5200off sticker!!! This car is awesome beyond words— yes, it’s the base wagon, with 4motion— which is all I honestly wanted. It’s truly a chic little wagon, looks like tens of thousands more than it costs, and I can’t beleive I’m thinking this: I can’t wait for snow! It’s my first all-wheel-drive and I finally will have confidence to be out and about when the snow flies. If you’re looking for something so much more in every way than a Subaru— for thousands less— take a look at the new Golf Sportwagen. No one can beleive how little I paid for it— a friend thought it was the small BMW wagon.

