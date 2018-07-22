Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S in Black
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S

    12,083 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,300

    $2,448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion in White
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion

    15,313 miles
    Great Deal

    $16,854

    $2,059 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S in Black
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S

    15,750 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,500

    $1,918 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE in White
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE

    17,338 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,950

    $1,905 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE

    12,004 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE in White
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE

    6,160 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,277

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE in White
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE

    7,546 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $19,399

    $481 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion in Gray
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion

    25,979 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,999

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE

    18,461 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,491

    $764 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE in White
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE

    17,996 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,777

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S in Gray
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S

    15,522 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,357

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE

    16,382 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $18,700

    $637 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S in White
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S

    3,724 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $19,798

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S

    7,525 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SEL in White
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SEL

    3,616 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,865

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion in Gray
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion

    9,513 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $20,490

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S in White
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S

    15,750 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,764

    Details
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE in White
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE

    10,267 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,496

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
Overall Consumer Rating
4.716 Reviews
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7 16 Reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (6%)
LOTS of BANG for the BUCK!
Sean,07/22/2018
TSI S 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I’ve come to VW after 15 years with Volvo, out of financial necessity— as well as styling. My new VW 4Motion Sportwagen checks all the boxes— I’m now calling it The Poor Man’s Volvo! I honestly can’t believe VW can build this car for under $30K— thats WAY under $30K! A little internet searching lead me to a smoking deal at a dealer outside Boston. Well worth the drive from Connecticut, for a deal $5200off sticker!!! This car is awesome beyond words— yes, it’s the base wagon, with 4motion— which is all I honestly wanted. It’s truly a chic little wagon, looks like tens of thousands more than it costs, and I can’t beleive I’m thinking this: I can’t wait for snow! It’s my first all-wheel-drive and I finally will have confidence to be out and about when the snow flies. If you’re looking for something so much more in every way than a Subaru— for thousands less— take a look at the new Golf Sportwagen. No one can beleive how little I paid for it— a friend thought it was the small BMW wagon.
Report abuse
