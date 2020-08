Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen for Sale Near Me

Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey

Just arrived is this turbocharged, NO-ACCIDENT, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen SE (FWD). RANKED #1 IN 2018 WAGONS BY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT, this upscale Golf boasts stable performance, plenty of interior comfort, user-friendly technology, and impressive safety scores. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2018 Golf SportWagen the highest rating of Good in five crash tests. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the 2018 SportWagen an overall rating of five out of five stars. It also earned five stars in the side crash test and four stars in the frontal crash and rollover tests. With its odometer now reading 12,004, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER & POWERTRAIN warranties until August 2024 or 72,000 miles (whichever comes first)! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - FRONT ASSIST with FORWARD COLLISION ALERT & AUTONOMOUS EMERGENCY BRAKING - BLINDSPOT MONITORING - REAR TRAFFIC ALERT - AN INTELLIGENT CRASH RESPONSE SYSTEM - HEATED FRONT SEATS - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION (including APPLE CARPLAY) - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - 8-INCH TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY - PUSH-BUTTON START - A BACKUP CAMERA ...and so much more! Please note that in February 2020 Volkswagen Group of America reacquired this vehicle due to customer complaints in regards to a water leak from the rear hatch. Volkswagen fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply resealing the rear hatch. Regardless, in the interest of customer satisfaction, Volkswagen agreed to repurchase the vehicle. We have all the documentation from Volkswagen Group of America on file. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT! This is an exceptional opportunity to take this one home; don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen SE! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Lemon History Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : Yes Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VWD17AU1JM767215

Stock: 24434

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020