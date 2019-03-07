2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagenMSRP Range: $21,895 - $29,995
Which Golf SportWagen does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Holds almost as much cargo as many compact crossovers
- Turbo four-cylinder engine delivers high fuel economy
- Offers optional all-wheel drive
- Surprisingly fun to drive quickly around tight corners
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.8 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|6.5
Driving6.5
Overall Driving Performance comment: Despite the SportWagen name, this VW is not a very sporty car. The 1.4-liter engine does its best work around town but feels taxed at anything over moderate speeds. A firm, confident brake pedal is reassuring, but smooth stops proved nearly impossible. The braking distance from 60 mph of 140 feet is nearly 20 feet longer than the class average.
The steering isn't particularly sporty either, and it lacks the all-important feel that we've come to expect from sport-tuned Volkswagens. But the lackluster tires are perhaps the biggest letdown in the SportWagen's driving dynamics — they affect everything from emergency braking to handling performance.
Comfort6.5
Overall Comfort on the Road comment: The SportWagen has sacrificed a bit of comfort in pursuit of a sporty ride, which means a bumpy and sometimes busy ride over broken surfaces. But the car is buttoned-down at higher speeds. The firm and well-bolstered front seats feel good initially but proved to be relatively uncomfortable on a long journey.
No matter which trim level you choose, there's no option for an automatic climate control system. Road and wind noise levels are commendably low, but the climate control needs to work hard to cool the cabin and subsequently makes for a noisy drive on warm days. Those in colder climates will appreciate the fast-acting heated seats, which are standard across all SportWagens.
Interior7.5
Overall Interior Ergonomics comment: Typical for Volkswagen, the SportWagen's interior uses a simple and attractive layout. The infotainment screen has two chunky dials and is flanked by easy-to-push buttons. A benefit of the long, straight roofline means passengers won't have to watch their heads when getting in or out. The tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel has excellent range, and drivers of most sizes should be able to find a comfortable driving position.
With lots of windows, slim window pillars and large mirrors, blind spots are minimal. Rear-seat legroom isn't as spacious as in other wagons or some hatchbacks, but four adults of average height can fit comfortably in the SportWagen.
Utility7.5
Overall Cargo and Utility comment: The SportWagen's layout (it is a station wagon after all) lends itself to easily handle large items, especially with the rear seats folded down. In the trunk, you get 30.4 cubic feet of cargo storage. And if you fold the rear seats, you get 66.5 cubic feet — enough space to compete with some of the best compact SUVs.
Small-item storage isn't as impressive. There is a cubby in front of the shift lever. However, it's not large enough to hold some of the larger phones on the market, so one or both of the cupholders will have to be sacrificed for more sizable personal items. The door pockets are average, but their hard plastic makes for noisy storage of small items. Larger child seats might be a bit of a squeeze in the back seat.
Technology6.5
Overall Infotainment and Automation comment: The SportWagen checks most of the important boxes when it comes to infotainment features. Our tester was equipped with forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control, and all worked well during our test. Far less effective was the voice control system, which we found too time-intensive and required very specific language to execute simple commands.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, but connection issues plagued our test. And since there's no option for native navigation in the SportWagen, you'll be relying on your smartphone for directions. The six-speaker stereo is adequate, but a lack of output means you won't be rocking out to your favorite tunes.
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is a LOT of car for the money, and with VW's generous incentives, I paid considerably less than you would think. I can drive it all day with ease and comfort, fantastic visibility, loads of cargo room, nicely-designed driver's cockpit make this an exceptional car for the money. I like the cloth seats better than the simulated leather, as they seem to be cooler on hot days. I do miss is a built-in on-board GPS. If you don't have a smartphone, you're in trouble. Back seat passenger space can be a little lacking, but I didn't buy this to haul around other adults. For a small car, cargo area is massive. Nice fit and finish -- and I'm pretty picky. When you close the door, it thumps like a Mercedes, it doesn't ping like some other imports. Fun to drive, great handling, quiet, I just can't say enough good things about this automobile. 8 MONTH UPDATE: I've got 10k miles on the car now, and I still love it. It has been bulletproof reliable, no problems. One recall for a micro-switch was quickly and easily addressed at the first (complimentary) oil change visit. The hauling capacity has been impressive. Twice I have hauled a full-size 6-foot door with no problems -- and with the rear hatch closed all the way! Driving it is still fun and sportscar-like. I put a tow hitch on it and am able to haul around my SeaDoo pwc, (front-wheel drive makes launching and retrieving from water a breeze), and occasionally I haul a utility trailer. I do miss having a built-in c.d. player and gps, though, and will be purchasing a windshield-mount gps for this car, as many areas where I live have no cell reception, so no gps on the phone, either. Visibility whilst driving is great, with absolutely NO blind spots. Acceleration is also impressive. When you put your foot down and that turbo engages, it pops off like a rocket. Great mpg (38) and generous-sized gas tank means the range on this car is longer than any car I've owned. The cruise control works as smoothly and seamlessly as the one in my Jaguar. After getting a flat tire in middle of Atlanta traffic, I do wish that it had a full-size spare instead of those ridiculous "donut" spares. The compact size makes parking in small spaces a breeze, and the resolution on the back-up camera is excellent. Definitely highly recommend this fine automobile!
The VW Golf Sportwagon 4 Motion & Alltrack fills an automotive niche, especially with available manual transmission, combining suburb handling with the utility of a wagon. After looking through the wide range of taller & wider SUV look a likes, the lower car like stance of the Sportwagon made it fun to drive and easier to load roof top bikes & kayaks. If one is looking for an affordable sporty all wheel drive wagon the Golf is worth a test drive.
My Sportwagen is fun to drive, economical and great looking. Folks are always coming up to me with comment about how nice the car is. It is fast, comfortable, great handling and great in every way. The Tornado Red and AllTrak drive make this a real keeper
After a long and somewhat biased search for a new car I pulled the trigger and bought a new manual tranny 4motion Sportwagen. It's a great car with modern amenities, good road handling and the throwback manual transmission, which is the way god intended us to drive. My previous car was/is a Jetta wagon which has 270K on the clock and still is going strong, fun to drive and I can't seem to part it yet.
Features & Specs
|1.4T SE 4dr Wagon
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$29,995
|MPG
|27 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 5000 rpm
|1.8T S 4MOTION 4dr Wagon AWD
1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$24,395
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 4500 rpm
|1.8T S 4MOTION 4dr Wagon AWD
1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM
|MSRP
|$25,495
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|168 hp @ 4500 rpm
|1.4T S 4dr Wagon
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$22,995
|MPG
|27 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Golf SportWagen safety features:
- Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
- Applies the brakes immediately after a collision to stop movement and avoid a secondary impact.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Issues visual and aural alerts if a collision seems likely. Applies brakes automatically if necessary to mitigate impact.
- Rear Traffic Alert
- Helps detect approaching objects that might not be visible from the sides when backing up. It has a 65-foot range.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volkswagen Golf SportWagen vs. the competition
Volkswagen Golf SportWagen vs. Subaru Outback
Despite its larger size, the Outback is often considered alongside the SportWagen when buyers shop for a wagon. Really, though, the Outback is more of an SUV and in a different class than the Volkswagen. The Outback has more off-road ground clearance, more cargo room and more power. Its larger size and bulk make it less elegant than the SportWagen, but the Subaru's extra room and ability, for not much extra money, should put it on your consider list.
Volkswagen Golf SportWagen vs. Fiat 500L
The 500 L is slightly shorter in length than the SportWagen but actually offers more a bit more maximum cargo space, no doubt a factor of its taller roofline. But while the 500L can carry more than the SportWagen, it's not as efficient with its fuel use. It gets just 25 mpg combined, compared to the VW's 31 mpg. The 500L is also less enjoyable to drive and has fewer up-to-date features.
Volkswagen Golf SportWagen vs. Buick Regal TourX
Like the Outback, the TourX isn't exactly a like comparison to the SportWagen, but it's worth considering if you're set on a wagon style but can't commit to one of the larger European luxury wagons. The TourX is, ironically, based on a European wagon and offers quite a bit more length and cargo capacity than the VW, not to mention more power and standard all-wheel drive. It's worth a look if you want SportWagen capabilities in a larger, and pricier, package.
