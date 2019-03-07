5 star reviews: 100 %

5 out of 5 stars, A great buy at ANY price!

Sue from Georgia , 07/18/2019

1.4T S 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This is a LOT of car for the money, and with VW's generous incentives, I paid considerably less than you would think. I can drive it all day with ease and comfort, fantastic visibility, loads of cargo room, nicely-designed driver's cockpit make this an exceptional car for the money. I like the cloth seats better than the simulated leather, as they seem to be cooler on hot days. I do miss is a built-in on-board GPS. If you don't have a smartphone, you're in trouble. Back seat passenger space can be a little lacking, but I didn't buy this to haul around other adults. For a small car, cargo area is massive. Nice fit and finish -- and I'm pretty picky. When you close the door, it thumps like a Mercedes, it doesn't ping like some other imports. Fun to drive, great handling, quiet, I just can't say enough good things about this automobile. 8 MONTH UPDATE: I've got 10k miles on the car now, and I still love it. It has been bulletproof reliable, no problems. One recall for a micro-switch was quickly and easily addressed at the first (complimentary) oil change visit. The hauling capacity has been impressive. Twice I have hauled a full-size 6-foot door with no problems -- and with the rear hatch closed all the way! Driving it is still fun and sportscar-like. I put a tow hitch on it and am able to haul around my SeaDoo pwc, (front-wheel drive makes launching and retrieving from water a breeze), and occasionally I haul a utility trailer. I do miss having a built-in c.d. player and gps, though, and will be purchasing a windshield-mount gps for this car, as many areas where I live have no cell reception, so no gps on the phone, either. Visibility whilst driving is great, with absolutely NO blind spots. Acceleration is also impressive. When you put your foot down and that turbo engages, it pops off like a rocket. Great mpg (38) and generous-sized gas tank means the range on this car is longer than any car I've owned. The cruise control works as smoothly and seamlessly as the one in my Jaguar. After getting a flat tire in middle of Atlanta traffic, I do wish that it had a full-size spare instead of those ridiculous "donut" spares. The compact size makes parking in small spaces a breeze, and the resolution on the back-up camera is excellent. Definitely highly recommend this fine automobile!

5 out of 5 stars, Golf Sportwagon 4 Motion

Jeff , 05/28/2019

1.8T S 4MOTION 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

The VW Golf Sportwagon 4 Motion & Alltrack fills an automotive niche, especially with available manual transmission, combining suburb handling with the utility of a wagon. After looking through the wide range of taller & wider SUV look a likes, the lower car like stance of the Sportwagon made it fun to drive and easier to load roof top bikes & kayaks. If one is looking for an affordable sporty all wheel drive wagon the Golf is worth a test drive.

5 out of 5 stars, Best Car Ever

Warren A. Winner , 06/03/2019

1.4T SE 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

My Sportwagen is fun to drive, economical and great looking. Folks are always coming up to me with comment about how nice the car is. It is fast, comfortable, great handling and great in every way. The Tornado Red and AllTrak drive make this a real keeper

5 out of 5 stars, Sportwagen rules!

Whitney Talcott , 06/15/2019

1.8T S 4MOTION 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

After a long and somewhat biased search for a new car I pulled the trigger and bought a new manual tranny 4motion Sportwagen. It's a great car with modern amenities, good road handling and the throwback manual transmission, which is the way god intended us to drive. My previous car was/is a Jetta wagon which has 270K on the clock and still is going strong, fun to drive and I can't seem to part it yet.

