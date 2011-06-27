  1. Home
2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Review

Pros & Cons

  • Holds almost as much cargo as many compact crossovers
  • Interior features quality design and materials
  • Turbo four-cylinder engine delivers high fuel economy
  • Offers optional all-wheel drive
  • Automatic transmission sometimes slow to shift in low-speed driving
  • Relatively snug back seat
Which Golf SportWagen does Edmunds recommend?

The base model S is well-equipped, and it's the only trim that offers all-wheel drive or a manual transmission. But a better choice is the SE. You also get an 8-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, simulated leather upholstery and more driver safety aids. It's a better value than the SEL. And if you really need AWD, consider the better-equipped Golf Alltrack wagon.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Are you in the market for something very practical but not interested in a compact SUV? The Golf SportWagen might be just what you're looking for. It combines the high levels of fit and finish and excellent road manners found in the standard Golf but with considerably more cargo space.

VW turned the already practical Golf into an even more practical wagon by adding an extra foot of length to the cargo area, resulting in 66.5 cubic feet of space with the seats down (up from the standard Golf's 53.7 cubic feet). That's similar to what a lot of compact SUVs can hold. The Golf SportWagen also boasts a smooth and efficient turbocharged engine and an upscale interior. You can even get it with all-wheel drive, which is a useful option if you frequently drive in inclement weather.

On the downside, you don't quite get that elevated driving position like you do with an SUV, and the best small SUVs (the Honda CR-V, for example) ultimately have more backseat space and cargo room. Overall, though, we think the 2018 Golf SportWagen is a great alternative to more mainstream offerings.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen models

The 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen comes in four trim levels: S, S with 4Motion, SE and SEL. The base S comes nicely equipped and offers most of what you need and comes in a 4Motion version with all-wheel drive. The SE and the SEL add more convenience, luxury and safety features.

All trim levels are powered by a 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque (automatic transmission) or 184 lb-ft (manual transmission).

On the S, you can get either a six-speed automatic transmission or a five-speed manual transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard. All-wheel drive, which VW calls 4Motion, is optional for the S trim level and comes with either a six-speed manual or a different automatic transmission, a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox called DSG in Volkswagen-speak. The SE and SEL have the regular six-speed auto as standard.

Standard feature highlights for the S include 15-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, roof rails, a leather-trimmed steering wheel, front seats with partial power adjustment, 60/40-split folding rear seats with a center pass-through and a 115-volt outlet in the cargo area.

Also standard are a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Bluetooth, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and VW's Car-Net App-Connect and Car-Net Security & Service connectivity systems. The base audio system includes eight speakers, a CD player, satellite and HD radio, and auxiliary audio, USB and SD card inputs.

The S with 4Motion trim is the same but has 16-inch wheels and heated front seats.

Moving up to the SE gets you 16-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and push-button ignition, simulated leather upholstery, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, blind-spot monitoring, rear traffic alert and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

The top-level SEL builds on SE features with 17-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, automatic dual-zone climate control and a 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat. The SEL also includes navigation and a powerful Fender audio system as well as adaptive cruise control.

Driving

With 170 horsepower, the 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine should prove potent enough for most drivers. It'll have to because it's the only choice. Despite the vehicle's name, there's not much "sport" to the car's handling abilities.

Acceleration

The extra length and weight make the SportWagen feel less urgent than a regular Golf hatchback when accelerating around town, but it's a subtle difference.

Braking

The brake pedal has an uncharacteristically firm feel to it for a VW, which is a good thing. The braking performance is predictable at all speeds.

Steering

For the most part, the SportWagen feels responsive from the helm. It doesn't give you a particularly great sense of the road exactly, but most drivers should find it perfectly adequate.

Handling

We've found the SportWagen delivers only modest handling capability when you're driving around turns. All-wheel drive should come in handy on the rain-soaked pavement, but don't expect it to liven up the SportWagen's ability on a dry, winding country road.

Drivability

The automatic transmission hampers drivability. You'll often notice small lurches when you accelerate from a stop or when you need a quick change in speed. You either need to let it creep slowly or stomp the gas to subvert this behavior.

Comfort

The SportWagen is a Golf through and through, which means impressive seat and ergonomic comfort all around. The central control panel is angled toward the driver for easier access.

Seat comfort

The standard front seats should provide firm support over short and long distances. Both front seats are height-adjustable. There is generous space in the rear, but low cushions mean less thigh support for taller passengers.

Ride comfort

Ruts and potholes are smoothed over by the compliant suspension tuning. The SportWagen is composed on the highway, too.

Noise & vibration

Some road noise is noticeable but not intrusive. Engine noise is prominent under heavy acceleration, but more performance-minded drivers will probably like its burly sound.

Climate control

You'll need to step up to the SEL model to get dual-zone climate control with automatic air conditioning. It's not a deal-breaker, but other automakers offer this creature comfort on lesser trim levels.

Interior

Large windows all around with ample glass and a simple, sensible control layout make the SportWagen's cabin a pleasant, user-friendly environment. The premium materials and a conservative design make this wagon seem more entry-luxury than economy compact.

Ease of use

The controls are well-placed and labeled for ease of use, and the gauges are straightforward and very easy to read. Nothing fancy, just strong fundamentals.

Getting in/getting out

Front passengers will have no complaints, but those in back might have something to carp about. The rear doors have a relatively narrow opening, and if the front seat is pushed back for long legs, there's not much room for the rear passenger to squeeze behind.

Driving position

Everything falls readily to hand in the SportWagen, which is unsurprising because it's basically the same praiseworthy interior you'll find in an ordinary Golf. The wheel telescoping range is very generous for taller drivers as is the seat-height range.

Roominess

The seating in the rear is a bit lacking compared to the back seats of some roomy small crossovers or a bigger wagon such as the Subaru Outback. But there's plenty of space for the front passengers.

Visibility

All-around visibility is excellent thanks to the narrow roof pillars. Backing into a spot is easy enough that you won't need to rely on the standard rearview camera — but it's nice to have anyway.

Utility

Increased cargo capacity and utility are arguably the key reasons to buy the SportWagen over the Golf hatchback. With the rear seats folded, the cargo area is cavernous. The standard roof rails sweeten the deal for outdoor enthusiasts.

Small-item storage

To VW's credit, the flip-door ashtray area in front of the shift lever has been converted into a phone shelf with a USB port and auxiliary jack — it's super-convenient for stashing and connecting your phone. Otherwise, the center console offers only two cupholders and a shallow armrest bin.

Cargo space

Open the rear hatch and you've got 30.4 cubic feet of space behind the upright rear seats to work with, which is enough for the typical load of luggage, home goods and groceries. Dropping the rear seats yields 66.5 cubic feet, which is similar to what you get from a lot of small crossovers.

Technology

Thankfully, Volkswagen has upgraded this system for 2018 with new 6.5- and 8-inch touchscreens, complete with a much-improved interface and graphics. The voice control system is well-executed.

Audio & navigation

The standard audio system isn't bad, and the Fender premium upgrade adds a subwoofer. Audiophiles will like lossless file playback capability. Only the SEL model offers navigation.

Smartphone integration

The sophisticated smartphone capability is anchored by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. It mirrors the smartphone interface and makes available commonly used apps such as Pandora, Spotify and TuneIn internet radio.

Driver aids

The SE and SEL have most of the latest driver safety aids standard, including forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking. The SEL also gets adaptive cruise control.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen.

Most helpful consumer reviews

LOTS of BANG for the BUCK!
Sean,07/22/2018
TSI S 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I’ve come to VW after 15 years with Volvo, out of financial necessity— as well as styling. My new VW 4Motion Sportwagen checks all the boxes— I’m now calling it The Poor Man’s Volvo! I honestly can’t believe VW can build this car for under $30K— thats WAY under $30K! A little internet searching lead me to a smoking deal at a dealer outside Boston. Well worth the drive from Connecticut, for a deal $5200off sticker!!! This car is awesome beyond words— yes, it’s the base wagon, with 4motion— which is all I honestly wanted. It’s truly a chic little wagon, looks like tens of thousands more than it costs, and I can’t beleive I’m thinking this: I can’t wait for snow! It’s my first all-wheel-drive and I finally will have confidence to be out and about when the snow flies. If you’re looking for something so much more in every way than a Subaru— for thousands less— take a look at the new Golf Sportwagen. No one can beleive how little I paid for it— a friend thought it was the small BMW wagon.
Drivers car
IM,07/25/2018
TSI SEL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
My wife needed a new car. I gave her an option of Honda CRV or the Sportwagen and she chose the latter, perceiving CRV as old woman's car. I chose SEL for adaptive cruise control and we got it for $5k below list price. My wife likes keyless entry (and closing), button start, automatic lights and wipers, dual climate control, navigation system that can be easily set without a phone, 12 way seat adjustment with 2D lumbar controls and automatically dimming rear mirror. She likes the car stability when it is glued to the road. She likes that everything works well. She even liked the sunroof when driving through the mountains. I like the adaptive cruise control and that the acceleration is effortless with minimal (and pleasant) engine noise. A bit concern is some road noise on bad surfaces, probably due to Cinturato P7 (not Plus) tires but it is not worse than the CRV or Volvo V60. Updated Jan, 2019 This car is OK at lower speeds but becomes magic over 70 mph. Changing lanes takes a fraction of energy compared to other cars and is pure fun instead of struggle. Glorious inside lighting entering. The only minus so far is road noise on bad surfaces.
Driver Found 4(E)motion!
Marusik,10/29/2018
TSI S 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Best value! Perfect combination of drivability and practicality. The DSG/ 4 Motion combination is a huge plus. Not to mention the 7 year warranty... After 15k miles of mixed driving, long haul and short trips, my enjoyment remains high. I love driving this car in any weather and road condition. The 4Motion is pretty reliable in snowed roads, and it holds amazingly in tight curves -thanks to it's flawless all wheel drive system that never fails to kick in right when it's needed. My 25 MPG combined remains pretty decent. Up to 35 cruising on the highway at 70-75 mph. The extra cargo space in the wagon is another big plus, which can accomodate for a wide range of loads, including the occasional trip to IKEA. So far my only visits to the dealer were for a 10k basic service and more recently for a minor recall related to the Micro Switch. Unfortunately, for the Sportwagen enthusiastic followers, the model has been dropped off the production line. Sad!
Sport Wagen says it all
pete,07/20/2018
TSI S 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
This car is a sports car with a work horse heart. I use it to haul everything. Add a roof rack and its like having a pickup truck. it handles great. takes curves fast accelerates great has a super DSG transmission perfectly matched to the engine. you will like it. actually averaged over 38 MPG in a 60 mile highway trip this week
See all 16 reviews of the 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Golf SportWagen models:

Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
Applies the brakes immediately after a collision to stop movement and avoid a secondary impact.
Forward Collision Warning
Issues visual and aural alerts if a collision seems likely. Applies brakes autonomously if necessary to mitigate impact.
Rear Traffic Alert
Helps detect approaching objects that might not be visible from the sides when backing up. It has a 65-foot range.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Overview

The Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is offered in the following submodels: Golf SportWagen Wagon. Available styles include TSI S 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M), TSI S 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), TSI S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), TSI S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), TSI SEL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and TSI SE 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S is priced between $17,357 and$17,764 with odometer readings between 15522 and15750 miles.

Which used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagens are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2018 Golf SportWagens listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,357 and mileage as low as 15522 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen.

