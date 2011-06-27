2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Review
Pros & Cons
- Holds almost as much cargo as many compact crossovers
- Interior features quality design and materials
- Turbo four-cylinder engine delivers high fuel economy
- Offers optional all-wheel drive
- Automatic transmission sometimes slow to shift in low-speed driving
- Relatively snug back seat
Which Golf SportWagen does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Are you in the market for something very practical but not interested in a compact SUV? The Golf SportWagen might be just what you're looking for. It combines the high levels of fit and finish and excellent road manners found in the standard Golf but with considerably more cargo space.
VW turned the already practical Golf into an even more practical wagon by adding an extra foot of length to the cargo area, resulting in 66.5 cubic feet of space with the seats down (up from the standard Golf's 53.7 cubic feet). That's similar to what a lot of compact SUVs can hold. The Golf SportWagen also boasts a smooth and efficient turbocharged engine and an upscale interior. You can even get it with all-wheel drive, which is a useful option if you frequently drive in inclement weather.
On the downside, you don't quite get that elevated driving position like you do with an SUV, and the best small SUVs (the Honda CR-V, for example) ultimately have more backseat space and cargo room. Overall, though, we think the 2018 Golf SportWagen is a great alternative to more mainstream offerings.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.
2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen models
The 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen comes in four trim levels: S, S with 4Motion, SE and SEL. The base S comes nicely equipped and offers most of what you need and comes in a 4Motion version with all-wheel drive. The SE and the SEL add more convenience, luxury and safety features.
All trim levels are powered by a 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque (automatic transmission) or 184 lb-ft (manual transmission).
On the S, you can get either a six-speed automatic transmission or a five-speed manual transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard. All-wheel drive, which VW calls 4Motion, is optional for the S trim level and comes with either a six-speed manual or a different automatic transmission, a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox called DSG in Volkswagen-speak. The SE and SEL have the regular six-speed auto as standard.
Standard feature highlights for the S include 15-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, roof rails, a leather-trimmed steering wheel, front seats with partial power adjustment, 60/40-split folding rear seats with a center pass-through and a 115-volt outlet in the cargo area.
Also standard are a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Bluetooth, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and VW's Car-Net App-Connect and Car-Net Security & Service connectivity systems. The base audio system includes eight speakers, a CD player, satellite and HD radio, and auxiliary audio, USB and SD card inputs.
The S with 4Motion trim is the same but has 16-inch wheels and heated front seats.
Moving up to the SE gets you 16-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and push-button ignition, simulated leather upholstery, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, blind-spot monitoring, rear traffic alert and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
The top-level SEL builds on SE features with 17-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, automatic dual-zone climate control and a 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat. The SEL also includes navigation and a powerful Fender audio system as well as adaptive cruise control.
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Golf SportWagen models:
- Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
- Applies the brakes immediately after a collision to stop movement and avoid a secondary impact.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Issues visual and aural alerts if a collision seems likely. Applies brakes autonomously if necessary to mitigate impact.
- Rear Traffic Alert
- Helps detect approaching objects that might not be visible from the sides when backing up. It has a 65-foot range.
