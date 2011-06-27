Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R Consumer Reviews
2017 rrrrrrrrr is a true pirates car
I love my new golf R! I was skeptical at first even with all the reviews, however after I test drove the car I was hooked. The car moves like a rocket, but holds the road tight. The 19 inch tires are wonderful,and I bought a set of 17 inch snows that will come in handy here in the northeast. The fender sound system is better than most, and the ability to switch driving modes from comfort to race really makes a difference.I can truly say this is a great car to drive and enjoy!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Scary quick.
This vehicle has interested me for almost 2 years. When the 2017 came out with DCC, I started a little more research and decided to pull the plug. The ride home from the dealership on I-95 left a smile on my face until the next day, when I got an even bigger smile after understanding more about the systems. The car is scary quick, and goes exactly where you point it. The seats are very comfortable, even after spending over 4 hours in the vehicle on the second day. The tech may be a little intimidating at first, as the vehicle has almost every conceivable bit of information at your finger tips. VW's carnet blows away Onstar. The fender sound system is absolutely outstanding. I leased mine because of my previous experience with VW products. They all developed "issues" around 60K miles. Assuming this vehicle hangs with me, I will probably buy it outright at the end of my lease. There is supposed to be a limited quantity of these this year. I say if you can find one, drive it, and you will smile like a lil kid. Hatchbacks are not everyone's cup of tea, but if you are a hatchback type of person, IMHO, this one is very hard to beat. Happy motoring!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A real "Q" ship
The Golf R is a car that many just can't understand. $41K for a mere VW Golf? It's certainly no chick magnet regardless of color. And it's not designed to cosset the boss on a ride to a sales appointment. But like the mundane-appearing WW II freighters that packed hidden heavy guns, it is a real "Q ship." For those who value performance , it equals or exceeds more than a few so-called sports-cars. Compare its acceleration, handling, and braking statistics, for example, to those of the last generation C5 Corvette. While equipped with the same engine and transmission as the Audi S3 and TTS, it sells for thousands less with fit and finish to match. Unlike some ostensibly competitive "hot hatches," it doesn't beat you up in daily driving. It's as quiet as many popular sedans, it absorbs road irregularities with aplomb, and provides all the convenience of a four-door hatchback that can haul all kinds of stuff home from Best Buy and Home Depot. Oh yes, it's not perfect. The video screen is simply too small and the lack of an automatic garage door opener is inexplicable. Similarly, I very much dislike the car's inability to run the navigation system without having to listen to the radio. The new adaptive cruise control is terrific, but the lane-keeping system needs a good bit of work. Whatever you, do not compare this car to the previous generation Golf-R. Having just sold my 2012 R, I can say without the slightest hesitation, it's vastly better, particularly in NVH. The car's greatest problem are its beautiful, very light alloy wheels. They simply are not sufficiently strong to withstand the potholes of late Midwestern winters. And at a replacement cost of $800 a wheel, that's not a trivial issue. Additionally, VW needs to do some work with its proximity warning system and integrated navigation system. Unless you turn it off completely, there is no way to shut off the proximity system's warning sound, which most times remains on far too long. Similarly, there is no way to use the navigation system without also having the radio running. Honda's figured that one out, VW should, too.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Broken engine before 2nd Oil Change
We bought our 2017 Golf R as a weekend/road trip car and I was super satisfied with it's performance. I babied it for the first couple thousand miles as advised and I was very meticulous about maintenance, well I finally decided to give it a nice spirited drive on the highway on a late Saturday night. BIG MISTAKE!!! It had exactly 7,701 miles on the odometer as I did a full throttle acceleration from 40 mph, we heard a few loud POPS, I immediately let off the gas, and as I pulled over it sounded like a bunch of rocks in a clothes dryer! I towed it to the dealership the following Monday, I was told the engine block cracked severely!! Well I was confident thinking my warranty would cover a new block when VW decides to VOID MY WARRANTY!!! They lied and said I had an aftermarket tune that was not covered! A complete lie. I had no modifications done, everything was stock but they say otherwise. I currently have a lawyer fighting VW for me as I don't plan on making these big car payments for a horrible product stuck in my garage! plus we put a big down payment to drive it off the lot! It's already been 3 months, hopefully my problem gets resolved soon.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Performance, comfort, luxury, & practicality
6 months of ownership in Lapiz Blue, DSG, & dynamic chassis control, and overall I'm very satisfied. A hoot to drive, very fast, excellent grip, reasonably luxurious, stops on a dime, & practical. Handled well in snow with high performance all season tires. An Audi S3 for $4500 less. The Fender audio is excellent, but my entertainment & navigation shut down and required a dealer refresh to get it back up again. For $40K this car should have a Homelink garage door opener, LED tail lights, and a sunroof should be an option since the interior is black, dark & serious. An open roof would give the car a more airy interior. And how come the center console is bolted shut? Makes no sense and the dealer was unaware & of zero help. But other than these minor gripes, this car is special and exclusive. Hope it proves reliable. Highly recommended if you can strike a good deal.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Golf R
Related Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 BMW X2
- 2019 Fit
- 2019 CX-5
- 2020 Veloster
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Honda Insight 2019
- 2021 Volvo XC40 News
- 2019 Malibu
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack