Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI S Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Golf GTI
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,515
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4700 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Mat Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Rearview Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Rubber Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Summer Tiresyes
Wheel Locksyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity53.7 cu.ft.
Length168.0 in.
Curb weight3128 lbs.
Gross weight4299 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume110.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload959 lbs.
Wheel base103.6 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Iron Blue Metallic
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Great Falls Green Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Tornado Red
  • Night Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black w/Clark Plaid, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/40R H tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
