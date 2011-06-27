Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews
Beetle Convertible Defect
My dream car, a 2014 VW Beetle Convertible soon became a nightmare. Noisy, inconsistent, & unpredictable, it spent way too much time in the Service Department than on the road. After they claimed it was fixed by VW Engineers, I was driving down HWY 111 when the convertible control panel fell out of the roof nearly hitting me in the face as it swung back-and-forth almost causing an accident. The VW corporation ended up replacing that vehicle with the same model. Unfortunately, the new Beetle had all the same serious bugs as the last one. When I contacted the VW corporation again, they blew me off. Now, I want to warn others about these cute but potentially dangerous cars. If you want to waste
Excellent Engine; poor interior mechanics
I went for a red TDI 2014 convertible! The car is very fun, and gets excellent gas mileage. Within a week I noticed several defects to interior workmanship. The worst one was the rubber liner that goes along the windows and convertible connection. The driver side is perfect. The passenger side has an extra centimeter of rubber that sticks out with much wind noise I can push the rubber piece so that it closes the gap, and the whistling goes away. A couple of other sucky items are the front passenger seat quick release and the driver seat leatherette lining. The entire passenger seat had to be replaced bc somthing broke. The manager said he mayhave to replace the seat liner. too many defects
Surprising!!!
Last summer I decided to live out one of my dreams. My mom has just retired and also shared a similar dream and that was drive up the PCH from LA to Sab Francisco in a convertible. After doing a bunch of research on rental car companies we chose on that we felt would work for our needs. Much to my disappointment upon arrival we were told that there are three cars available for us non of which where un my list of cars to rent or had a big American V8. My choices where a baby blue beetle convertible or a purple Miata. Knowing that we would be spending the next two weeks on the road and where going to have friends in the car with us we chose the Beetle. I was familiar with VW as I had a TDI Jetta at the time so the interior was very familiar. We through both suitcases in the trunk and they both fight surprisingly. I put the top down with ease and programmed the Bluetooth so that I could get some direction on where I was going which took all of 3 minutes. With my destination plugged we head off Oceanside, Ca which is about 90 miles south of LA. Getting in the highway I heard the distinct sound of a turbo whistling and thought to myself that this may not be as bad as I thought. We drove the 90 miles with the top down and the heated seats on and had no problems. We stopped twice on the way down to get some food and water and a bathroom break and each time we stopped there was a comment on the car. My disappointment started to turned around. With the top down, the ocean breezing filling the cabin and the stereo cranked I was really started to enjoy the car. We had no problems hearing the radio with the top down either and I was even able to make a phone call using the Bluetooth and on the other end the person could hear me just fine. After spending several days in Oceanside with some friends and a few dinner runs with four people in the car I was very surprised with how much this convertible could do. The next stop was San Pedro and again we had no issues with the car. Evening sitting in the terrible LA traffic everything seemed perfect. After two nights in San Pedro it was time for the main event. Two days on the PCH with the top down and an overnight stay in Morrow Bay. We headed first thing in the morning and sat in traffic for 2 hours before we made it up to the PCH and after several days in the car already the seats became a little uncomfortable. Both my mom and I had the heated seats cranked hoping to keep the pain at bay. We finally made it to the PCH and we started getting into the curvy bits. I started pushing the little bug hard into the corners. I was not disappointed and the German engineering was really starting to show. There was very little body roll even with the top down and it did everything I asked it to without hesitation. We finally made it to Morrow Bay and filled up the car after driving aggressive and was very happy with the gas mileage. It got 27 MPG which by the way was the worst tank I saw on this 2200 mile trip. During our stop in morrow bay I had several comments like "cool car" and even had a conversation with a VW hippie. The next day we headed to San Fran and Mom and I had come to the conclusion that the seats are pretty bad on long trips. It got to the point that we didn't really enjoy sitting in the car anymore. Granted this was a brand new car. I think once the car had more miles on it they would become more comfortable. One the 2nd key I got behind a new mustang convertible with a man and his wife driving and I don't know if he was not confident with the car or what but even at moments when he was driving like me I was able to keep with him and felt like I couldn pretty much tear that mustang a new one on curvy road with this beetle. Anyways in conclusion the things I liked about the car is the power, the handling, and the looks. I had a couple of people comment on how it looks like an old 356 Porsche which gave me the confidence that this car is no longer just for women. The gas mileage was amazing even with my abusing the car for 4 days. I think the best tank I saw was 33mpg. The things I didn't like. The seats are uncomfortable and hope that down the road they would break in. The only other thing I didn't like was the when the top was up you can forget about seeing over shoulders. With the top up you are unable to see what is next to you on the highway and in parking lot situations. It was actually a little spooky. Other than that I was very impressed with the car. I would rent one again and may even consider buying one if I was in the market for a convertiable.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
My first Bug since 1970. That Bug cost me $2070.
Check value/price with Edmunds on line. Do your homework
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Such a fun Convertible
I love everything about Beetle convertible! I have now owned it for 18 months and still absolutely love it! I have had no major problems with it now at nearly 42,000 Only disappointment is that I was given a $200 credit card from Edmunds and I lost it :( I found it a month later and they said it was expired and would not honor it any longer. Super sad about that.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Beetle Convertible
Related Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack