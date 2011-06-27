2019 Volkswagen Arteon Consumer Reviews

A refined sport sedan that can bring the muscle! Anthony , 07/07/2019 SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I purchased one of the first available fully loaded SEL Premium R-Line Arteon in New England. I was drawn by the shape, design, and performance of the Arteon. Car and Driver magazine selected the Arteon as one of the 15 most beautiful cars for 2019. If you don’t want the looks and stares from people or for them to come up and ask you about this car, I would say buy something else! When you get tired of the “comfort mode” and want performance just put it in the “sport mode” and use the paddle shifters for a more aggressive driving experience. The Arteon was rated at 27 mpg on the highway, but I have found surprisingly good fuel economy on the highway. Over the first 3K miles I am averaging between 32-34 mpg. It has an amazing cargo space with more than 27 cubic feet and with the seats down more than 50 cubic square feet. My favorite features include: the digital cockpit, 4Motion all-wheel drive, ventilated and massaging driver’s seat, 700 watt Dynaudio sound system, 360 degree camera, Apple Car Play, adaptive chassis control, and adaptive cruise control. All in all I am very pleased with the car. I would say it is not a true performance sedan, but rather a semi-luxury sedan that can be aggressive when you need it to be. It comes with a 6 year/72K miles limited warranty which is one of the best available. On the down side, I needed to buy a 12V-to-USB converter for the rear seat, as there are no rear seat USB outlets. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Premium At a good price Angad Singh , 06/18/2019 SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful The Arteon is a beautiful car for enthusiasts looking for a spacious sedan. Based on it’s size it is right up there with the Audi A5 Sportback. The power is sufficient enough to coast through a highway at good speeds. The 260 Pound feet torque at low rpm makes it easy to take over. The car is huge on space. I am 6 feet tall and never had an issue with the space. The back seat is humongous and it could easily fit 3 at the back. The boot is spacious and stylish. The digital cockpit will be a nice addition along with an already excellent 8 inch infotainment screen with  Carplay standard. It is easy to maneuver in the city and an excellent drive on the highway. It’s a true Grand Touring Car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Looking & a Pleasure to Drive Dan G , 08/10/2019 SE R-Line 4dr Hatchback w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful My 2019 Manganese Gray Arteon SE R-Line is not only a good looking sedan but an overall pleasure to drive. The MSRP is a little steep on this car but you should be able to get a good price with a little effort making this a bargain for the quality and features that comes with this car. The engine is more than powerful enough to meet your everyday needs and effortlessly accelerates when needed. I was originally worried about driving on the 20” Rosario wheels but the suspension and multi-mode DCC adaptive chassis control make for a smooth drive unlike any of my previous cars. In addition, I have not experienced any Turbo lag as noted by a few professional reviewers who stomp on the gas expecting once again the performance of a VW Golf R - the Arteon is a GT not a Sports car. I was also impressed by how well the stock sound system performed, ease of use of the infotainment system, and all the space available in both the front and back seats along with the in creditable 27+ sf of rear cargo area available due to the Arteon being a Hatch/Liftback – who needs to drive a compact SUV when you have that much space in a great looking sedan. I am extremely happy with my purchase and once again have a smile on my face being in a car that is a true pleasure to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad 2019 Volkswagen Arteon SE Manganese Gray Metallic

Pure White

Pyrite Silver Metallic

Urano Gray

Atlantic Blue Metallic

Chili Red Metallic

Deep Black Pearl

Kurkuma Yellow Metallic Find a Dealer vw.com

Love it First VW , 11/02/2019 SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Just bought mine a week ago. Switched from an SUV. The digital display is beautiful, and the car handles great. Tight cornering, and the drive modes actually change the experience. Style is unique. Fun to drive, like it way better than the Accord. I can even fit 8' pieces of trim from the hardware store. Buy the SEL Premium w/OUT the R-Line. Save a ton, get better wheels, and only give up HUD. Only complaint - premium fuel and poor-ish fuel economy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse