2019 Toyota Yaris Consumer Reviews

For those who does not want to read the whole reviews, here's the gist of it. "According to Toyota, using their word, ALL 2019 windshield will have distortion on the bottom few inches, and it is normal, even if it may distract the driver!" and here's the long version; When you test drive the 2019 Yaris, check the lower section, especially toward the corner of the windshield. My mother bought brand new 2019 Yaris, and on her way home, she noticed that windshield is distorted and distrust her driving. I understand she should have noticed the issue when she test drive it, but test drive around the dealership and one exit on highway wasn't enough for her to find it out.... We went back to the Toyota dealership, and their sales guys, service technicians all agreed it is a defect. two days later, we received a call from the dealership and was told it is not a defect; The area service rep from Toyota came and looked at it, and said it is normal since there's another Yaris with the same issue. Two defected cars won't make it normal, but apparently it does for Toyota!! We called Toyota to see if there's any resolution for it, and was told by corporate customer support that it is "Characteristic" of 2019 Yaris. I told if windshield distort image it is a defect, and she said it is an opinion and Toyota sees it as a characteristic. And ALL 2019 Yaris would be the same with distorted windshield! We have been loyal Toyota owners (this is my mom's 4th Toyota, dad has been owning 5, my wife and I is our 2nd in last 15 years since we moved to the US, and owned Toyota in Japan before we moved here!), and loved the quality of Toyota vehicle. It is a very disappointing to see that they are okay with problem like this.

Darryl , 01/06/2019 LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M)

Before I go into detail, I must state that I owned a 2018 Honda Civic Type R prior to buying my 2019 Yaris LE sedan, therefore my own personal experience with going from a Civic Type R to the Yaris LE Sedan might be a bit critical. I sold my civic type R because while I loved it, I would never have gotten my monies worth out of it, could I have legally driven it the way it was intended to be driven. Having said this, the Yaris is becoming more and more unlivable with each day. Let me explain. When I first test drove the yaris, it was sunny and relatively mild weather. The car drove generally decent for a sub $17k car. I drove other sub $20k cars as well and while most drove better, they didn't drive better enough to sway me to pay $3-4k more. I wanted to put as much money back in my pocket from selling my civic type R and the yaris would be the car to do that while being very good on gas mileage - which I must say that it is. I'm averaging 38mpg combined city and highway driving. So on with why its becoming unlivable. I didn't realize at the time I bought it but absolutely no back seat cup holders; not in the rear doors, not in the back seat itself as a fold down and not in the rear portion of the center console. Back seat passengers can basically be just that and only that. That's on me for not specifically looking, but for a 2019 car, it should be automatic that some sort of cup holders be equipped from the factory. Whatever. When I bought this car, I was told that optional all season rubber floor mats and trunk tray are available and that the deal would include them but they have to be ordered. Ok I figured. The following week, I was called to inform me that the rubber mats and trunk tray were ready to be picked up. I drove to pick them up and as I was going to install them, none of them fit at all. Upon working with the dealership and there parts manager, the computer does show that these fit the sedan model like mine but in reality they do not fit. They only fit the hatchback model. In fact we contacted Toyota customer care and as of this time, no all season rubber floor mats or trunk tray exist for the yaris sedan or the scion ia sedan which is essentially the same exact car. Another strike there. If you want oem rubber mats and trunk tray, the yaris sedan isn't for you, but whatever, I did receive a credit back on them. So now that the rain has set in, the yaris is extremely loud on wet road noise as if the car is being pressure washed inside of it. It's almost as if nothing separates the cabin other than a very thin sheet of metal; actually that's exactly what it is, absolutely no sound deadening materials of any kind. Fold the back seat down and it gets even louder, and barely tolerable without earplugs. It makes the notorious honda civics road noise look like child's play in comparison. In fact, the yaris probably should have a warning label on it recommending hearing protection be worn. Enough with that, you get it. Back to the back seat, the headrests are weird and my passengers hate them not to mention leg room in the rear is really bad and the rear door entry is awkward and results in bonked heads ALOT. The acceleration is fine on flat ground as long as I don't pull out in front of someone. Hills on the other hand are nearly an impassable feat and only in gears 3 and 4 at the most. Outright dangerous to climb hills even slight ones in 5th gear, forget 6th. The car is a rattle trap too. The backup camera intermittently glitches out and a static image of what's behind the car (not in motion) will display at all times even after turning the car off. I've heard of others having this same issue and that theres an update for it if I take it in; though I haven't called service to confirm this, and I may not bother with doing so. The car corners fine, not like a Civic Type R, but it's 1/3 the price so it's not meant to. The sound system is adequate and easy to use. Visiblity is overall very good with no major blind spots of any kind. The headlights are actually decent for NOT being HID, LED, or projectors so that's a plus. Overall fit and finish is above average for the price point and the interior materials seem better that say Honda Fits are. The front seats are fairly comfortable (for me) and overall features of this car are impressive at this price point. It also has fog lights, xm radio, alloy wheels, intermittent wipers, keyless entry, push button start, 2 usb inputs, and for an additional $200, the main LCD unit can have an SD navigation card added without any modifications being done to the car itself; nothing has to be taken apart or put back together to add navigation which is nice. At the end of the day, there are far worse options than the yaris le sedan and its overall an honest fine car, but having said that, there are better options at the same price point. Hopefully it's reliable and easy to maintain which only time will tell. Not that I'll keep it long enough to find out.