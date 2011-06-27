Used 2016 Toyota Yaris Consumer Reviews

A lot of not so small car Billy Stanley , 04/25/2018 L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful After about an hour test drive ( my dealer put a tag on it said enjoy yourself, so I did) I walked away and turned back looking for a slightly bigger car. The Yaris while a sub compact car doesn't leave you with the " point a to b " I'm here felling. My drive consisted of in town, and paved county back roads. The Yaris is what it is, a small 4 cyl 4 door car, BUT- It DOSENT have the sub compact fell every bump in the road fell. Ride is actually good for a small car and steering is responsive as well is the small motor, of corse it dose get a bit loud if you get into it, but the response is actually a little more than you would expect, with small cars there's always trade offs. The Yaris has no problem getting out in traffic but with sprinted driving the trade off is going to be in gas mileage at some point, not that you would notice lol. The inside is actually what you would expect but Toyota found a way to bring it up a bit. Front seats are surprisingly comfortable with lower back side bolsters that kinda hug your lower sides, nice touch. The sound system in my car had the 6+" touch screen and even a pillar tweeters. Sound quality was actually SURPRISING with plenty of volume. Controls for everything were well laid out and easy to reach. So, over all Toyota has done a great job putting together a cute and enjoyable sub compact commuter car. Its not for everyone granted, but those looking into a sub compact for mainly commuting and running errands owe it to there selves to test drive a Yaris, the only thing I could ask for is cruse control, but I'm willing to do without because of the gas mileage, nice sound system, and surprisingly comfortable front seats. I bring my 2016 Yaris home today or tomorrow Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Better Than Wannabe Racers Think It Should Be Ed Benton , 03/04/2018 LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I knew what to expect. Poor acceleration, low engine power. I commute 45 minutes each way, mostly on Interstate and divided highways. The seats are not bad. I could drive this car for 5 or 6 hours or more without getting bedsores, as some would have you think. My 2016 LE model has AC, Cruise control and a nice Entune radio with bluetooth, which does a great job of picking up my audio from my iPhone and displaying the name of the song on screen. Anybody who buys this car and then complains about its lack of power did not do their research and is suffering from unrealistic expectations. Its a basic car with minimal frills and it does a good job at being that. I find that a lot of professional reviewers are former race car drivers and very experienced at driving exotic performance cars and look at the Yaris with a jaundiced eye. Non-professional reviewers are boy-racer wannabes and have unrealistic expectations for sure. Not all reviews can be generalized like this, but a lot of them are unrealistic. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Good car Andrew , 03/10/2018 L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Its a great economy car at a great value when buying used with really low miles. It is what it is, its not going to be as comfortable or have as many options as a porsche. Put snow tires on this thing and its unstoppable in the snow, smashed through 1-2 feet of snow no problem. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love at first sight Rob G , 08/24/2019 LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful It was fun to drive. I was looking for a subcompact car. I had a Nissan verse note before so this was similar, it’s really cute. Gas is pretty good , acceleration is a little slow but it’s good and zippy, overall I really like! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse