2019 Toyota Tundra Consumer Reviews
number 5
everything about this truck is great , but fuel! fuel should be a lot better!. the limited has all the toy"s you could need . Comfort ,leg room, heated seats. quit ride, real power, and a rear window that goes completly down when you want fresh air or want to buy a piece of lumber 12 ft long. Call this review number five not for score but number 5 for the fifth tundra I have purchased in my lifetime I give the tundra a 8.5 only because it lacks better fuel economy!
Solid, reliable & reasonably comfortable do-it-all
I am now about 11K miles into my ‘19 Tundra SR5 and absolutely no complaints (except MPG, more on that later). I would’ve given a 5 star rating if not for so-so MPG. I looked at every competitor from Ram, Nissan, Ford and GMC and this took me several months. I eliminated the Ford and GMC right off, I didn’t care for either interior layout/design, or frankly either exterior design. Frankly, the ubiquitous nature of the F150 put me off too. That narrowed it to the Titan, 1500 and Tundra. Frankly, I had initially eliminated the Tundra (all the reviews about MPG, dated etc.) but once I drove it, it was back in and at the top of the list. Loved the Ram 1500, while the most expensive, it was still tied for 1st. Wanted to like the Titan but sadly, driving dynamics were stiff and laggy. The combination of reasonable price/options ratio and solid reliability and resale of the Tundra won out. Frankly, I like the functional, simple but reasonably modern interior, tons of room and found the seats to be just right w/ the cloth beating out the leather, believe it or not. There is a nice rumble from the 5.7L and it feels like it’d pull a house off it’s foundation! I use this truck as a truck too, hauling around all manner of stuff in the bed and I tow a 28’ travel trailer regularly and nothing quite phases this Tundra platform. While towing my admittedly large trailer, the Tundra does work a little but it pulls it just fine with no white knuckles. Yes, it rides a little “truck like” around town but it’s a truck, not an SUV, buy accordingly. MPG is the Tundra’s weakness ... I average real world MPG/tank of 14.8mpg. Towing the trailer it drops to 7.9-8.1mpg which I can live with, I’m towing 7500lbs for chrissakes. It’s the freeway mileage I’d like to see improve by about 20%. I think this package could achieve 18-20mpg, perhaps an extra gear in the transmission would do it. That said, my neighbor’s F150 (3.5L EcoBoost) only beats my Tundra by about 2-3mpg, real world that’s not much. Someone once said “you can go out there in just about anything but to get back, you need a Toyota”. True statement. I have the 4x4 and put aftermarket lift kit, off road shocks and larger, off road oriented tires on TRD wheels. That certainly impacted MPG but makes the Tundra a VERY capable off-highway vehicle. Not much upsets this truck and it’s solidness and legendary reliability means you don’t worry about getting home. In summary, if you want a high riding luxo-barge, by an SUV not a half ton truck. But if you want a very capable, reliable, reasonably comfortable and modern do-it-all, you really cannot go wrong with a Tundra.
This site is biased
This site seriously needs to either stop taking money from manufacturers or really needs to adjust the way they review vehicles. I've owned a newer Tundra, newer Sierra, and a Ram, father-in-law owns a newer F150 as does his brother. Seriously interested in how the Tundra comes lower on some of these vehicles. The Tundra's ride quality is better than any of these other trucks period. Yes I had the 5.7, yes it had the factory upgraded stiffer suspension and bigger tires, and still the only thing that the Tundra falls short on is fuel economy. It has plenty of interior upgrades and options, along with an insane amount of aftermarket parts available, so for this article to state what it does and rate the Tundra where it does is complete horse fodder.
I put reliability at the top of my list
I have owned 6 Toyota 4WD pickups and a Prius for an average of 8 years each and driven them and average of 180,000 miles and never had a breakdown, only needing to do scheduled maintenance on the vehicles. I have also owned Willys, Dodge, Ford, and Chevy trucks and SUV's and they have been far from reliable. My 2011 Silverado has had emissions system problems that have cut short trips on 3 different occasions within the first 25,000 miless and I decided to sell it to buy a truck that would not let me done. After reading about the 2 million Ford trucks with door locks that fail and similar issues with the Ram trucks and even having to switch off the passenger airbag of my Chevy truck with GM refusing to replace the defective Takata activator, it came down to Toyota being the last truck standing.
Tough Tundra
I now have 3650 miles on my Tundra 4x4 Limited Crewmax with the 5.7L V-8. The truck is very good looking in the metallic gray paint. The leather interior is better than some of its competitors. I just completed a 2500 trip to Texas driving all interstate miles. The truck averaged 18 miles per gallon. The ride is comfortable on smooth roads. It does a good job absorbing the rough roads but I wish the cab was quieter. This may be due to the fact that there is minimal insulation underneath the truck and fender wells.
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Ford F-150