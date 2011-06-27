Used 2008 Toyota Tundra Consumer Reviews
Converted domestic buyer
I have read a few negative reviews and feel some buyers will not be happy with any vehicle they buy. I actually feel bad for any manufacturer that does sell them a vehicle. Inherently all vehicles will have some kind of type weird annoyance and as long as it doesn't keep me from enjoying my vehicle, I don't care. No car is silent inside and a V8 does suck down gas. But you will find tons of negative comments as if no one knew this getting in to a 381hp monster. This truck cleans up well and I never go a day without people checking it out. The Crewmax is simply the best solution for people with children who do not want a SUV.
my 2008 Tundra is still going in 2018
I bought my Tundra new in February 2008. It is a base model however it is still a very comfortable vehicle. The new vehicle reviews from that year were spot on, occasionally the automatic transmission shifts a bit clunky, but otherwise its a rock solid truck. In 10 years I have put money into a new radio, tailgate handle and a wiring issue. All other costs have been to maintain general wear and tear. At about the 4 year mark I had a fuel pump issue that the dealer warrantied even though they were not required to. as a 2008 mine is one of the years included in the frame rust class action issue. I had one place on the frame that I had repaired however I live in NC and do not have the frame issue that warrants being a part of the class action. My maintenance to date costs have been very reasonable. Overall this truck has been a rock solid purchaser that I am very grateful for. I have four kids and college costs etc. so I am planning on taking this truck to 300K. At 10 years old and almost 200K, I still really enjoy driving it.
amazing
i love my tundra, its fast, powerful, reliable, and good on gas. never had a single problem on it. the 5.7 liter v8 is the only way to go, tows like a dream, i tow my 10,000 lb toy hauler up steep hills doing 70mph..... in my 05 ford 6.0 turbo diesel towing the same trailer i had to go peddal to the floor up hills and speed would drop down to 40 mph. in my tundra i feel much safer than the ford and much more powerful, i have NEVER had to go peddal to the floor on my tundra. my ford overheated twice on me. my tundra tows my trailer in 100 degree weather up steep hills without any problems.MY TUNDRA TOWS 10000 LBS BETER THAN MY FREINDS DODGE RAM 1500 TOWING 4500 LBS. its the best truck ever
Pleased but not completely satisfied
The truck has done everything I have wanted it to do. It has performed well off road, on the highway and in the snow. I have put it to work hauling and towing and it has not failed me. As discussed below, Toyota put cheap tires on the truck. I shouldn't have to replace them at 25K. One of the tires had a crack in it. The local Firestone dealer told me that they tires were to light for the truck. If do your own general maintenance such as oil changes, you will hate Toyota. Changing the oil is time consuming and difficult. See below. I think the under-seat storage bin should be standard. I recommend it. The gas mileage has been as expected: 11-14 in town and 16-18 on the highway.
Best looking front end
It's been a great truck, so good I won't trade it I on a new one, besides it still looks new
