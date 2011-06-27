Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews
Do your research...look elsewhere
I’ve been using Toyota Tacomas as my daily drivers for the last 15 years. What has kept me coming back is the peace of mind of knowing that the vehicle has been built with quality and reliability at the forefront. I have now owned a 2017 double cab TRD sport for a year and I can attest that that is not the case anymore. In a year, my truck has been in the shop several times for issues with the drive train. First, the transmission was low on fluid from the factory and I only noticed once it would not shift. Bear in mind that the owners cannot check the transmission fluid level; this can only be done by a mechanic under specific conditions. Even after the transmission was topped off, the transmission continued to perform sluggishly which required a second visit for an ECU reflash. A third visit to the shop required replacement of the transfer case and drive shaft after it started to generate a whistling noise. Currently, the vehicle is scheduled for another visit to the shop for a rear differential recall for fluid leak due to improperly torqued bolts; bad quality control. In addition to that, the suspension is squeaking which I’ve only been able to solve temporarily by soaking the leaf springs and shocks with lubricant. I’m not a picky person and don’t mind the run of the mill features or regular glitches of the infotainment system but the constant visits to the shop are really frustrating. Truck looks great but I’m currently looking at the Colorado and F150 to trade in this piece of junk. This Tacoma is not worth the $38,000 sticker price.
Beware of the the howling/whining rear diff
On my second day of ownership I noticed a howling/whining sound between 50-60 mph and a gas pedal vibration that was quite irritating. The dealer found metal shavings in the rear differential and replaced the rear differential on my brand new truck. The howling noise improved, but is still present. At times I can hear it over the radio. The gas pedal vibration improved, but I am still not happy. I took it back to dealership again. There's nothing the dealership can do further without Toyota's permission. I have a case opened with Toyota. We'll see what happens. The dealership had me test drive their other SR5 double cab long beds and they all sound worse than my truck. So this dealer has a lot full of trucks with bad rear differentials for sale. I have serious concerns about this truck and don't have any faith in Toyota. So much for reliability. 2019 update - The rear shocks had to be replaced because they were leaking oil. I've never towed more than a row boat and never gone off roading. The rear diff howling is still present and Toyota isn't recalling the SR5s for this issue.
Used to be great.
After owning three other generations of Toyota Tacomas, I chose to get the newest generation. After three seperate returns to the dealer for transmission trouble, the transmission finally gave up out on a desert road in Mojave. Leaving me stranded with a $45,000 paperweight is maddening. These used to be great trucks. Now I cannot trust it to get me home. I had to lemon law mine for transmission failures.
2017 Limited Edition has its limits
Rear differential failed at 750 miles. Replacement recalled for leaks 3 months later. Harsh ride compared to other trim levels, combination of hard leather seats and dated leaf spring supension creates fatigue on long rides. Steering wheel adjustment is a joke. Acceleration is disappointing when operating in Atkinson cycle but floor it and Otto cycle is great. Have not tried E85 fuel. Six speed transmission shifts up early but sufficient torque is available when pulling 3,000 lb. loaded trailer. 4 x4 Hi drive with traction control is good on ice. 4 x 4 Lo will climb through 3 ft. snow banks. The power moon roof and power rear window is perfectly matched and provides excellent ventilation at any speed. After 23,700 miles and 3 winters commuting in blizzard conditions, it is obvious that someone at Toyota HQ needs to get out of their office cubical and try winter driving. NO REAR WINDOW HEATER is both annoying and dangerous. Power sliding rear window fails with ice and snow. 4x4 traction and good snow tires make this a good winter vehicle.
Bad Rear Differentials
My rear differential made a loud howling noise on the first day of ownership and showed signs of failure after 300 miles, so it was replaced. The new rear diff makes the same noise. Toyota states the noise from the rear diff "is normal for all tacomas." I then drove other Tacomas at the dealership. Guess what, they all make this noise that you can hear over the radio at 50-60 mph. If your looking to buy i would stay away from these trucks. Google tacoma noisy rear diffs
