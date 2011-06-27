Used 2009 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews

2009 Tacoma Prerunner 4cyl, Manual 5spd n2wood , 01/09/2013 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Purchased in Dec 2009. Good looking truck. I have pampered truck for 48 months. Have same problems with radio as other owners - turns itself off and on in extreme cold or hot temps. Toyota appears to have resolved that problem after 2009. Just turned over 35,000 miles on odometer and clutch has started to slip. It is not operator error. I had a 1990 Toyota 6cyl, manual 5spd truck for 16 years and never had to replace anything, but starter and timing belt. Based on my google search, the problem is the clutch made in Mexico. A replacement AISIN clutch, made in Japan, appears to be reliable. Normal mpg has been 20-23 with non-alcohol gas. Report Abuse

General problems pgrazioso , 01/01/2012 26 of 28 people found this review helpful Our truck is three years old. There is a squeeking noise in the shocks. We had the radio replaced. Also the lights on the dashboard for the the controls. The accelerator pedal was recalled. Gas mileage is less than we expected. Now we have rust on the frame. All-in-all we expected better from Toyota. Report Abuse

Frame rust pgrazioso , 01/01/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful We've only had this 2009 for three years. There is lots of rust on both sides of the frame. There is also rust under the hood where the cross-bar supports the radiator. We are wondering if this is common and what people have done to solve the problem. Report Abuse

Toyota Quality And Integrety Hits Bottom James Haggerty , 12/20/2015 V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I own a 2009 Toyota Tacoma Sport. This is their top model with the most expensive tag yet the aluminum coating is peeling off the base metal on the rims. I contacted customer service and was told to take it to a dealership for inspection. The conclusion, (or should I say collusion as they appeared to know what the answer was going to be from corporate headquarters) , was that the bubbling and peeling was due to exposure to the elements. Toyota says it's normal usage issues and not their problem because the 3/36,000 warranty is over. All I could do is apologize for not having the forethought to bring them in at night. The value of the truck is now thousands less because the rims are peeled and bubbled so bad and guess who looses? Bottom line is don't buy a Toyota with aluminum rims or better yet don't trust Toyota until they start acting like the company they once were. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse