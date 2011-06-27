Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews
An incredible truck
My 2006 Tacoma is the first truck I've owned and it is amazing. I've driven it over 280,000 miles and the only repair its needed was a transmission rebuild (didn't change the fluid frequently). I do change the oil regularly, and now change the transmission fluid regularly. This truck shows no signs of slowing down. Mechanically - its as sound as they come. The interior is very durable. After 280K, the driver's seat shows very little wear.
Great Truck For The Money
Have owned this truck for about 2 months. Traded in a 2002 Dakota as I was sick of 15 mpg. The Toyata has delivered an impressive 25-26 mpg. Recently returned from a 2 week fishing trip. Towed a 14 ft boat, motor, and enough equipment to last the average man 6 moths. Even with all the extra weight it averaged 21-22 mpg and on the ride home with less weight it climbed back to over 23. For a 4 cylinder vehicle it pulled my boat & trailer with little problem, going in the Berkshires with little downshifting. Only problem I have had is with visibility. I find my view blocked when checking oncoming traffic to my left so need to rely on the exterior mirrors more and direct sight less.
Severely dissappointed
I've had my 2006 for 7 years now and until recently I loved it. Very reliable and very few problems (compared to the GM's I used to drive). However when I took it for the latest state inspection it wouldn't pass because the frame is rusting away. This problem now seems to be appearing on many 05 & 06 Tacomas. Both the dealer and I contacted Toyota separately concerning this. Toyota's response was basically 'too bad, now go away'. Before this happened I was a big cheerleader for Toyota. Now, I'll never buy another Toyota again
The best I have found
After having a '82 SR5 for 260,000 miles with no real problem I was looking for a new vehicle to replace it as there wasn't enough room for the family. I looked atother trucks and setled on the Tacoma 4 dr V6. Unbelivable power and a turning radius better than my old SR5. It also is the most comfortable ride for long distances I have ever driven. I do not recomend lightly, this truck is perfect.
Is there a better truck in this class?
If your looking for anything else you will lose out. This truck has it all. Power, ride, comfort, fun to drive. I've driven most of them and this is the winner and stands out above all the rest. Thanks Toyota. Great job in buliding a excellent truck.
