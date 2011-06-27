Used 1994 Toyota Supra Consumer Reviews
The 1994 Supra Review
Point blank this car is a car that is hard to kill. If you own one of these cars you know where we're coming from. The toyota supra is the best car around not to mention that this car has the best resell value over years. If anything i have watched the value of my five supras go up over the last 6 years go up by at least if not more 10k yep thats right you can by a car with value like this. not many remain and if you have the chance to get one take it its well worth the money I have wrecked many cars in my day and blown more than a dozen this car can't blow up really the best car on the road to this day.... good luck to all all supra lovers
Toyota supra
The only thing i have to say about my car is that its one of the best that ive had for a long time,andeverything about it ,is great!
Corvette Killer and a Whole lot More
I bought a 1994 Toyota Supra TT in Jersey in the hopes of creating a super street racer. Not only did I get just that but the one I picked up had 445hp and a 4in drop but was otherwise stock. I added a T3 and T4 combo and the latest dyno was 652hp. I also added a full kit and wheel tire combination. There is a wide range of aftermarket parts available. Fast as hell, handles like a dream and can burn the rear tires off at the drop of a hat. If you don't own one you need to and if you own revel in the fact that the car you drive everyday, has enough power stock to shut down a Corvette, Viper, and just about anything else that dares to race
WAAYYY undervalued
Incredible car, but all "blue book" values are in $15000 range which is flat out rediculous. Find one in good shape under $20K and you found a damn good deal!
Champion Vehicle
I've own my 1994 Supra TT for 2 years and it still turns heads. I love how a 20k, 8yr old vehicle turns heads and can still beat the new cars. This car is buildable up to 1300 horsepower, so no car can hang with it, and it would still be well under 100,000 dollars. Try that with any other car!
Sponsored cars related to the Supra
Related Used 1994 Toyota Supra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner