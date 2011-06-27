Used 1994 Toyota Supra Consumer Reviews

The 1994 Supra Review Jakob , 11/05/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Point blank this car is a car that is hard to kill. If you own one of these cars you know where we're coming from. The toyota supra is the best car around not to mention that this car has the best resell value over years. If anything i have watched the value of my five supras go up over the last 6 years go up by at least if not more 10k yep thats right you can by a car with value like this. not many remain and if you have the chance to get one take it its well worth the money I have wrecked many cars in my day and blown more than a dozen this car can't blow up really the best car on the road to this day.... good luck to all all supra lovers Report Abuse

Toyota supra samson Simpson , 01/25/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The only thing i have to say about my car is that its one of the best that ive had for a long time,andeverything about it ,is great!

Corvette Killer and a Whole lot More 94 Supra TT , 04/23/2006 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought a 1994 Toyota Supra TT in Jersey in the hopes of creating a super street racer. Not only did I get just that but the one I picked up had 445hp and a 4in drop but was otherwise stock. I added a T3 and T4 combo and the latest dyno was 652hp. I also added a full kit and wheel tire combination. There is a wide range of aftermarket parts available. Fast as hell, handles like a dream and can burn the rear tires off at the drop of a hat. If you don't own one you need to and if you own revel in the fact that the car you drive everyday, has enough power stock to shut down a Corvette, Viper, and just about anything else that dares to race

WAAYYY undervalued dmcccccc , 06/27/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Incredible car, but all "blue book" values are in $15000 range which is flat out rediculous. Find one in good shape under $20K and you found a damn good deal!