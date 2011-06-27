Estimated values
2018 Lexus RX 350L Luxury 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,463
|$40,145
|$42,091
|Clean
|$37,612
|$39,250
|$41,130
|Average
|$35,909
|$37,460
|$39,208
|Rough
|$34,206
|$35,669
|$37,287
Estimated values
2018 Lexus RX 350L Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,573
|$40,263
|$42,220
|Clean
|$37,719
|$39,366
|$41,256
|Average
|$36,011
|$37,570
|$39,329
|Rough
|$34,304
|$35,774
|$37,402
Estimated values
2018 Lexus RX 350L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,975
|$37,672
|$39,633
|Clean
|$35,178
|$36,832
|$38,728
|Average
|$33,586
|$35,152
|$36,919
|Rough
|$31,993
|$33,472
|$35,110
Estimated values
2018 Lexus RX 350L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,465
|$36,953
|$38,676
|Clean
|$34,680
|$36,129
|$37,793
|Average
|$33,110
|$34,481
|$36,027
|Rough
|$31,540
|$32,833
|$34,262