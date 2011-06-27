Used 1995 Toyota Previa Consumer Reviews
Great minivan
Bought it used 3 yrs old with 39,000 mls on it. Now I got 196,000. After 12 yrs. of driving, kids grown, still love it. So far the major parts I change are the auxillary shaft and the catalytic converter which I need another one. Won't trade this van to the latest sienna or Odyssey. Love it much.
Best car I have ever owned!
No major problems in 177,00 miles. Mileage has been constant :18 in city 22 on highway. Very comfortable seats and flexible seating and easy removal for carrying bulky items: furniture etc.
A Toyota Delight
It is an attractive looking van with a classic egg shape and a striking burgundy color. Getting in and out is very easy for an old man like me -- the reason I purchased this van. The visibility is superb and the driving circle is nice and short for parking lot slaloms. The engine still hums like a dream, it is peppy, and the four-speed transmission is smooth like a baby's, uhm, face. The ride is comfortable but controlled. There is plenty of space for grandchildren, dogs, cats, and groceries. The Toyota expertise and quality are there all over. One of the best vehicles I have ever owned.
Fun and reliable van
The car is fun to drive due to its rwd. Handling is very well for a tall vehicle. Power is adequate, but supposed to be much better than the non- supercharged model. Nice big front seats compared to the Siena. This car runs and runs with little trouble even at 160km. I even skipped all the minor services. I can't think of an excuse to sell it even it's old with 160 km. I think this model has a defected muffler. Also, the infamous SAD (Auxilary Drive) problem that make the car vibrate during idling at the stop lights. Toyota has a fix kit that cost $200 instead of replacing the whole thing for $1200.
Forever Toyota
My van has been great. I have owned 4 of them so far (various years) the supercharged is the best. I have owned many of 4 wheel drive cars including 3 landcruisers and the previa is the best in the snow!!!! Power on the supercharged is said to be only slightly more than the nonsupercharged, but I have to disagree..... I notice a big difference. Dependability is wonderful in the Toyota, although I do have a Previa that had a tranny go out at 200,000 miles. I have to admit that that van was used for a newspaper delivery route. Severe stop and go for over 1 1/2 hours a day. I currently own a 95 supercharged Previa with leather and a 1994 Landcruiser. I enjoy the Previa on a daily basis more.
Sponsored cars related to the Previa
Related Used 1995 Toyota Previa info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner