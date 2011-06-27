  1. Home
Used 1998 Toyota Celica Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 Celica
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Still a superior car

hondoman45, 06/21/2013
GT 2dr Coupe
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is my fourth Celica and all have been great cars. Good power and handling, great gas mileage (about 29 mpg overall), and reliability that other car makers can only dream of. It's nice to be low to the ground in a fast car! It has a pretty smooth ride and is quieter than most at speed. Not many people buy these so it's rare to see another one during a week. I don't want to sell this one I've got as there just isn't a car I'd rather have! With over 175k, it runs like new and is close to new in looks as well. Toyota rocks! I have the automatic and love it! Update 06/21/2016: Still have this and my son loves driving it. These are rare but cheap to keep. If maintained I see no end in sight for this car.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great car, my fourth Celica

Chad, 02/18/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Car has been highly reliable, as have been all the Celicas I've owned. It is great to drive (assuming you're happy with front wheel drive), taking me happily down California Route 1 at California highway speeds. Surprisingly good trunk space has handled Christmas trees, Nordic track exerciser and other large items. Very good interior layout. Comfortable seats, but low for people in poor shape.

Quality Car

q dawg, 08/31/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

No major problems with my 1998 Celica and its over 5 years old. Of course, that's expected with all Toyotas. Drives like a champ.

98 Celica

Kathy, 02/02/2006
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

The car is stylish and fun to drive. It's reliable and can be counted on to be zippy when needed in the 5-speed manual. The interior gadgets are not always of the utmost quality, but it's easily overlooked for the overall quality of the car.

Celica is a great car!!

sarah33, 12/24/2002
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great performance, never had a problem with the car and have it for over 60K miles. Fun drive.

