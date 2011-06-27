  1. Home
Used 2014 Toyota Camry Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Camry
Overview
$23,740
$23,740
$22,870
$22,870
$22,680
$22,680
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282828
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$23,740
$23,740
$22,870
$22,870
$22,680
$22,680
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$23,740
$23,740
$22,870
$22,870
$22,680
$22,680
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/35 mpg25/35 mpg25/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.0/595.0 mi.425.0/595.0 mi.425.0/595.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG282828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
$23,740
$23,740
$22,870
$22,870
$22,680
$22,680
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm170 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm170 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower178 hp @ 6000 rpm178 hp @ 6000 rpm178 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
$23,740
$23,740
$22,870
$22,870
$22,680
$22,680
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Packages
$23,740
$23,740
$22,870
$22,870
$22,680
$22,680
Camry XSP Packageyesnono
Moonroof Packageyesyesyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyesyesyes
Leather Packageyesnono
Camry XSP Appearance Packageyesnono
Protection Packageyesyesyes
2014.5 Model Yearyesyesno
Convenience Packageyesnono
Camry Value Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
$23,740
$23,740
$22,870
$22,870
$22,680
$22,680
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
$23,740
$23,740
$22,870
$22,870
$22,680
$22,680
Air conditioningyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyesnono
front reading lightsyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesnono
rear view camerayesyesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesnono
simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
Power Feature
$23,740
$23,740
$22,870
$22,870
$22,680
$22,680
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
$23,740
$23,740
$22,870
$22,870
$22,680
$22,680
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yesyesno
Driver & Passenger Seat Heateryesyesno
Electrochromic Mirror w/Homelink & Compassyesyesno
Illuminated Door Sill Enhancementsyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Ashtray Kityesyesyes
Leather Faced Seats (Georgetown)yesyesno
Carpet Floor and Trunk Mat Setyesyesyes
Rearview Mirror Camera Systemyesyesno
Hide Away Cargo Netyesyesno
Entune Premium Audio w/Navigationyesnono
Power Driver's Seat Extra Value Packageyesyesyes
Carpet Matsyesyesno
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat and All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Homelinkyesyesno
Cargo Toteyesyesyes
Carpet Mats w/Lipped Trunk Matyesyesno
Door Sill Enhancementsyesyesyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Display Audio w/Navigation and Entuneyesnono
Power Driver Seatyesyesyes
Leather Faced Seats w/Dual Front Seat Heateryesyesno
Leather Faced Seats w/o Power(Lafeyette)noyesno
Leather Faced Seats w/Power(Lafeyette)noyesno
Entune Audio Plusnoyesno
Instrumentation
$23,740
$23,740
$22,870
$22,870
$22,680
$22,680
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
$23,740
$23,740
$22,870
$22,870
$22,680
$22,680
premium clothyesnono
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.38.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.58.0 in.58.0 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
$23,740
$23,740
$22,870
$22,870
$22,680
$22,680
Rear head room38.1 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
$23,740
$23,740
$22,870
$22,870
$22,680
$22,680
18" Gray BBS Wheel w/Michelin Tiresyesyesno
Alloy Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Special Coloryesnono
Door Edge Guardsyesyesyes
LED Fog Lights (Replaces Factory Halogen)yesnono
17" Alloy Wheelsyesyesyes
Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
LED Fog Lamps w/Strip Daytime Running Lightyesnono
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyesyesno
Doorsill Protectoryesyesno
Rear Bumper Protectoryesyesno
Accent Stripeyesyesno
LED Strip Daytime Running Lightsyesnono
Door Sill Protector w/Front Door Illuminationyesyesno
Paint Protection Filmyesyesyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyesyesno
Lower Grille Chrome Trimnoyesno
Fog Lights LED w/ LED DRLnoyesno
Rear Lip Spoilernoyesyes
Splashguardsnoyesno
Fog Lightsnoyesno
Measurements
$23,740
$23,740
$22,870
$22,870
$22,680
$22,680
Front track62.0 in.62.4 in.62.4 in.
Curb weight3275 lbs.3215 lbs.3190 lbs.
Gross weight4630 lbs.4630 lbs.4630 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.15.4 cu.ft.15.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.0.28 cd.0.28 cd.
Length189.2 in.189.2 in.189.2 in.
Ground clearance6.1 in.6.1 in.6.1 in.
Height57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
EPA interior volume118.1 cu.ft.118.1 cu.ft.118.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.109.3 in.109.3 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.71.7 in.
Rear track61.6 in.62.0 in.62.0 in.
Colors
$23,740
$23,740
$22,870
$22,870
$22,680
$22,680
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Super White
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Clearwater Blue Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Super White
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Parisian Night Pearl
  • Creme Brulee Mica
  • Clearwater Blue Metallic
  • Champagne Mica
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Super White
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Classic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black and Ash, leather/suede
  • Black/Ash, premium cloth
  • Black, leather/suede
  • Ash, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Ash, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$23,740
$23,740
$22,870
$22,870
$22,680
$22,680
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P215/55R17 tiresyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnono
alloy wheelsyesnono
P205/65R16 tiresnoyesyes
full wheel coversnoyesyes
steel wheelsnoyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
$23,740
$23,740
$22,870
$22,870
$22,680
$22,680
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
$23,740
$23,740
$22,870
$22,870
$22,680
$22,680
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.2 yr./ unlimited mi.2 yr./ unlimited mi.


