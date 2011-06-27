Used 2002 Toyota Camry Consumer Reviews
Purchased in Kissimmee, FL with 179K miles
If you locate a 2002 2.4 liter SE with more than 170k miles on it.., that has a condensation visual appearance exhaust, BUY IT! You won't go wrong. These motors are pretty much bullet proof, besides the normal replacement of worn engine parts, batteries, tires and struts. The owner of my Camry always kept 'Amsoil' in every sump the car had..., including the coolant. I truly appreciate this, for this is why I made the purchase. The previous owner obviously knew the importance of quality lubes (synthetic) and other chemicals. I took a leak down test of the vehicle, before I actually purchased it, and without going through the technical part of things, both the compression rings and cylinder walls revealed that of practically a new car. I expect to get 500k miles out of this little transverse inline 2.4 liter work horse. The car as a whole, endured the punishing heat of Central Florida since 2002, when it was purchased new. The paint in nothing to write home about.., but that engine is build correctly. I'm a diesel guy! I own a 7.3 liter Ford Excursion with 236k miles on it. Hardly broken in.., for a diesel that is. I put the 2002 Toyota Camry longevity and reliability on the same platform as my Navistar 7.3 liter diesel. It just that darn dependable!!!! In conclusion, I will keep it on a steady diet of 'Amsoil 3000 Series HD Diesel motor oil.' The drain interval for me is 25k, so all you have to do is change the oil filter every 7k miles, religiously. This is a sound practice that I've used for more than 15 years, but with the 3000 Series Diesel synthetic oil only. I also own a 1986 Dodge 318ci pick-up with 617K miles on it, using the 3000 series Diesel only. If you come across a 2000-2006 Toyota Camry 2.4 liter..., BUY IT. It'll be the best investment you'll ever make. Darren T. Jackson (Chicago, IL)
"Old Faithful" 285,000 miles & counting
Reliable, safe, no problems, handled amazing in a near head on, love love love! 345,000 miles and faithful as ever! My reliable ride for my many life responsibilities!
wow camry
when i bought my camry 4c 4a i was expecting to get a car that would need work done on it and engine repairs i am use to driving fords and chevys and after 100000 miles they start acting up i bought the car with over 110000 on it i bought it because it was a deal well since then i have had to change one wheel bearing and thats the only major thing i have done to it my camry now just rolled over 245000 on it and still rides smooth i love my carmy i wish i would have bought a camry long ago i am now a toyota fan
Toyota Camry - Made in Georgetown, KY
"Salsa Red Pearl" 2002 Camry LE, 2.4L, first year that it came with a timing chain, not a timing belt) and automatic transmission. I'm 6'1'' and fit comfortably. In daily commute driving, I average 28.5 mpg combined hwy/city on 87 octane gas (Melbourne, FL), and recently got 36 mpg Hwy between Warner Robbins GA and Melbourne FL (I strictly observe the 70 MPH speed limit). Some Camry years are known for leaking valve guide seals at about 70K miles - this one is no exception. Valvoline's high mileage oil has virtually eliminated this after about 4,000 miles use though. Lastly, this is one of the easiest cars to drive that I have ever driven - steering & pedals require very little effort.
Best car Toyota made ever
Bought Camry 2002 in 2009 with 229.000 km on odometer. Now it has 357.000!! One ignition coil was replaced and starter (it costs me $300 together). I cannot believe... Moreover, car still running perfect. Sometimes I thinking about something more fresh... but not sure Toyota follows their good traditions. My car was made in Japan.
