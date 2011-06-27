2019 Toyota C-HR Consumer Reviews

Anthony Mantle , 12/22/2018 Limited 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

55 of 59 people found this review helpful

I recently gave my review on the Toyota C-HR Hybrid subcompact SUV that I had driven, while on vacation in Europe, in September of 2018. As I said at that time I was very impressed with this vehicle. Firstly it had a very good appearance, it also had many safety features as well as comfort aids like self parking. It had great acceleration & maneuverability with feather light steering. The best feature of all was it could get 74 miles per gallon. As I was so impressed with it I decided to check one out upon my return home to the USA. I was saddened to find that the Hybrid version was not available in the States, only the 2 litre gas engine version is available here at home, & the reviews were not that flattering. At least a couple of reviews claimed it was sluggish & lacked acceleration from the standing start. Speaking with a couple of dealerships sales staff they felt that was not true, but I would naturally expect an answer like that from the sales people. Consequently I took a test drive to see for myself if this claim had any credulity. Up front I was not expecting the performance one would expect from a Corvette or Porsche, but I was pleasantly surprised with the handling & acceleration that this model put out. It had everything that I wanted in a car of this size. Where I live in Oregon there is an on ramp to the freeway that is also on a fairly steep incline & as this is the main interstate from Mexico to Canada it has more than it's fair share of semi trucks. The Toyota C-HR had every bit of adequate acceleration needed to merge into the traffic at highway speeds in a very short time, without putting myself or any other vehicle in danger. Again the USA version does lack some of the extra features that the Europeans enjoy like that self parking I mentioned. But it does still have most of the extras found on the "Paris Auto Show" model. Bottom line I was hooked & decided to buy one for myself. Now to get the best price, I contacted dealerships from the northern border to the southern border of Oregon & was offered a price I could not refuse from a dealership in Portland about as north as you can get. Unfortunately I live in southern Oregon so that would be several hundred miles drive back. But the price as I said was too good to refuse. I flew up to Portland where the dealership picked me up & in under two hours I was in possession of my Metallic Silver LXE C-HR beauty, & on my way back to southern Oregon. The journey back afforded me plenty of time & opportunities to check out it's many features. Of course being a brand new car, one feature I could not check out was the Cruise Control, that has a programmable safety set distance from the vehicle in front. My trip home was most definitely an enjoyable one & the car performed above my expectations. I am totally pleased with this vehicle & although I can not expect to get the miles per gallon the Hybrid version gets it is not too far off what one might expect to get from comparable Hybrids of this size available in the USA. Lastly some reviews did complain that the back seats were somewhat confining & they definitely are not spacious but unless the person in the back is large I think they would be adequate, particularly so if the passengers were children. We did have two adult passengers in the one we rented in Europe & they found it was fine for them but I must confess these two ladies were petit ladies. As for my wife & I we will not be having anyone in the rear seats & plan to use that space for baggage when shopping. And so that is not an issue for us. If a person has an interest in this vehicle they should check that issue out for their personal needs, otherwise I could find no fault with this Toyota model. It is now late July & I have now added just a few more miles since I posted my original review. And I still love this car. It is a pleasure to drive & handles extremely well. I am not exactly a small guy & I feel very comfortable inside. Perhaps I might feel a little cramped if seated in the rear but I have not even tried to sit in the rear seats. The car was bought, as I previously said, with the intention of just my wife & I driving in it. If we were to take passengers we would have driven our Honda Pilot that carries up to eight people. Which as of yesterday was traded in for a new 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE. Being impressed with the C-HR we decided to buy another model Toyota with comparable safety features we have come to appreciate in the C-HR. Hence we settled on the Highlander. I still am reluctant to give a rating on reliability just yet as I still have very few miles on the C-HR but I confidently expect it to live up to the Toyota reputation of being very reliable. I have now enjoyed my C-HR for one year now & still find it a fun car to drive, something I do only during good weather conditions. If it's raining or snowing it stays in the garage. Consequently there is still under 1000 miles on the clock