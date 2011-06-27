2019 Toyota 86 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
86 Coupe
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,731*
Total Cash Price
$29,260
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,586*
Total Cash Price
$29,845
TRD SE 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$58,541*
Total Cash Price
$40,086
GT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,251*
Total Cash Price
$41,257
GT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$58,969*
Total Cash Price
$40,379
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 86 Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$1,000
|$1,035
|$1,071
|$1,109
|$5,181
|Maintenance
|$60
|$659
|$483
|$2,373
|$1,483
|$5,058
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,215
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,379
|Financing
|$1,574
|$1,265
|$937
|$586
|$212
|$4,574
|Depreciation
|$9,042
|$2,411
|$1,969
|$2,208
|$1,929
|$17,559
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,408
|$6,974
|$6,218
|$8,233
|$6,898
|$42,731
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 86 Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$985
|$1,020
|$1,056
|$1,092
|$1,131
|$5,285
|Maintenance
|$61
|$672
|$493
|$2,420
|$1,513
|$5,159
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$109
|$264
|$386
|$759
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,239
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,407
|Financing
|$1,605
|$1,290
|$956
|$598
|$216
|$4,665
|Depreciation
|$9,223
|$2,459
|$2,008
|$2,252
|$1,968
|$17,910
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,696
|$7,113
|$6,342
|$8,398
|$7,036
|$43,586
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 86 Coupe TRD SE 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,323
|$1,370
|$1,418
|$1,467
|$1,519
|$7,098
|Maintenance
|$82
|$903
|$662
|$3,251
|$2,032
|$6,929
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$147
|$355
|$518
|$1,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,665
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,889
|Financing
|$2,156
|$1,733
|$1,284
|$803
|$290
|$6,266
|Depreciation
|$12,388
|$3,303
|$2,698
|$3,025
|$2,643
|$24,056
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,739
|$9,554
|$8,519
|$11,279
|$9,450
|$58,541
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 86 Coupe GT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,362
|$1,410
|$1,459
|$1,510
|$1,564
|$7,305
|Maintenance
|$85
|$929
|$681
|$3,346
|$2,091
|$7,132
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,713
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,944
|Financing
|$2,219
|$1,784
|$1,321
|$826
|$299
|$6,449
|Depreciation
|$12,749
|$3,400
|$2,776
|$3,113
|$2,720
|$24,758
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,315
|$9,833
|$8,767
|$11,609
|$9,726
|$60,251
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 86 Coupe GT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,333
|$1,380
|$1,428
|$1,478
|$1,530
|$7,150
|Maintenance
|$83
|$909
|$667
|$3,275
|$2,047
|$6,980
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$148
|$357
|$522
|$1,027
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,677
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,903
|Financing
|$2,172
|$1,746
|$1,293
|$809
|$293
|$6,312
|Depreciation
|$12,478
|$3,327
|$2,717
|$3,047
|$2,662
|$24,231
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,883
|$9,624
|$8,581
|$11,362
|$9,519
|$58,969
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
