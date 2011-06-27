Used 2011 Tesla Roadster Sport 2.5 Features & Specs
|Overview
See Roadster Inventory
Starting MSRP
$128,500
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$128,500
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$128,500
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$128,500
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|288 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$128,500
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$128,500
|Winter Wheel and Tire Package - Cast Aluminum
|yes
|Winter Wheel and Tire Package - Forged Aluminum
|yes
|Infotainment Group
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$128,500
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$128,500
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|alloy trim on center console
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$128,500
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$128,500
|Premium Two-Tone Leather Seats
|yes
|Premium Microfiber Seats
|yes
|Executive Leather Interior w/Carbon Fiber Accents and Premium Seats
|yes
|Executive Leather Interior and Premium Seats
|yes
|Executive Leather Interior w/Carbon Fiber Accents and Premium Two-Tone Leather Seats
|yes
|Executive Leather Interior and Premium Two-Tone Leather Seats
|yes
|Premium Leather Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$128,500
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$128,500
|Front head room
|36.7 in.
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|26.0 in.
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$128,500
|Hardtop Storage Bag
|yes
|Solar Guard Windshield
|yes
|Paint Armor
|yes
|Body Color Carbon Fiber Hardtop
|yes
|Clearcoat Carbon Fiber Body Accents
|yes
|Car Cover
|yes
|Clear Coat Carbon Fiber Hardtop
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$128,500
|Front track
|57.7 in.
|Length
|155.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2723 lbs.
|Height
|44.4 in.
|Wheel base
|92.6 in.
|Width
|72.9 in.
|Rear track
|59.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$128,500
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$128,500
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|225/45R17 91W tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Roadster
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$128,500
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$128,500
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2011 Tesla Roadster Sport 2.5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic