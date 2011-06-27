  1. Home
Used 2011 Tesla Roadster Sport 2.5 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 0 rpm
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower288 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Winter Wheel and Tire Package - Cast Aluminumyes
Winter Wheel and Tire Package - Forged Aluminumyes
Infotainment Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Interior Options
Premium Two-Tone Leather Seatsyes
Premium Microfiber Seatsyes
Executive Leather Interior w/Carbon Fiber Accents and Premium Seatsyes
Executive Leather Interior and Premium Seatsyes
Executive Leather Interior w/Carbon Fiber Accents and Premium Two-Tone Leather Seatsyes
Executive Leather Interior and Premium Two-Tone Leather Seatsyes
Premium Leather Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room36.7 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
heated driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room26.0 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Hardtop Storage Bagyes
Solar Guard Windshieldyes
Paint Armoryes
Body Color Carbon Fiber Hardtopyes
Clearcoat Carbon Fiber Body Accentsyes
Car Coveryes
Clear Coat Carbon Fiber Hardtopyes
Measurements
Front track57.7 in.
Length155.1 in.
Curb weight2723 lbs.
Height44.4 in.
Wheel base92.6 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track59.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black
  • Glacier Blue
  • Sterling Silver
  • Radiant Red
  • Brilliant Yellow
  • Lightning Green
  • Arctic White
  • Electric Blue
  • Very Orange
  • Twilight Blue
  • Racing Green
  • Fusion Red
  • Jet Black
  • Thunder Gray
Interior Colors
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Black Microfiber, alcantara
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Dark Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/45R17 91W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Hybrid Component3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
