Used 2011 Tesla Roadster Consumer Reviews

Brentt , 05/09/2020 Sport 2.5 2dr Convertible (electric DD)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Carrol Shelby’s dream was to put a large American V8 into the lightweight AC Bristol and go racing. Elon Musks idea was to put a powerful AC motor into a lightweight Lotus chassis and change the world. Both achieved their goals and are destined to go down in history and up in price.