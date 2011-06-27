Used 2011 Tesla Roadster Consumer Reviews
The Shelby Cobra of the EV World!
Brentt, 05/09/2020
Sport 2.5 2dr Convertible (electric DD)
Carrol Shelby’s dream was to put a large American V8 into the lightweight AC Bristol and go racing. Elon Musks idea was to put a powerful AC motor into a lightweight Lotus chassis and change the world. Both achieved their goals and are destined to go down in history and up in price.
