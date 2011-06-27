2020 Tesla Model X Consumer Reviews
Best car I have ever owned!
I have had this car for about two months. I have a 2020 Model X Long Range Plus. On a full charge I get 351 miles of range, which is phenomenal! I recommend getting the 20in rims, because they give a softer more luxurious ride, and they give better range than the 22in wheels. It is a very good car for long road trips. After driving it, charging up is not as much of a burden as I thought it would be. I highly recommend The Tesla Model X. 5 stars.
Most Amazing Vehicle On The Road Today
We have new 2020 Model X, after owning BMW's and Cadillac's in the past and can honestly say we love where the future is heading. The autonomous driving is a game changer. Wish Tesla would sell this tech so that roadways could be safer everywhere. Biggest things to love: - Acceleration - Grounded - all weight underneath - Free supercharging for life (roadtrip!?) - All premium features including towing are now included no extra cost - Real world range holds up (even in the cold once battery thermalizes) - Infotainment (watching Netflix/Hulu/Youtube while charging with luxury speaker surround) - Constant updates and upgrades for no cost - Most comfortable front seats I've ridden in on long drives Opportunities - DC outlet in vehicle - Option 240V outlet (like the CyberTruck will have) - Update to the Model 3 / Y faster charging battery tech - Offer "Insane" upgrade to long range for a cost (unlock 30% more torque from same motors)
Super awesome car
Best car I’ve seen. Comfy and good range. Recommend
Terrible battery range and customer support
I bought a Model X with a warranty from Tesla, warranty of course includes the battery. It is rated for 237 miles of range. Within four days of purchase, I noted I am getting 40 miles on it before it is at zero. The car is also losing 24 miles per day when it's not being driven. Published documents indicate you shouldn't lose more than 5-10/day. Their service support indicates it is completely normal and refuses to do anything about the battery - in fact they told me my car's battery is outperforming the average Model X. I don't understand how this is normal. How is it normal that the car only is able to do 1/6 of its rated range? The average american drives 18 miles to work - good luck making it home. It's misleading advertising and poor warranty support. I wish I wouldn't have bought the car. Buyer beware.
love the car, hate their customer service
I had a problem while driving on a highway, my car just shut down, the screen went black and I lost Bluetooth and sound. I called Tesla to figure out why, they refused to help me unless I gave them my vin # Who in their right mind knows their vin #? No one. The agent hung up on me, refused to help, created a dangerous situation on the road by insisting that I look into my phone for a vin # while driving. I felt abused and abandoned. This new technology should be very concerned with their customers safety, but Tesla doesn't seem to be. I absolutely hate their customer service, their salesmanship and attitude towards their customers. It really does seem they don't give a crap if you are ok. It feels like they are training their employees to be aggressive to their customers. I had to drive with a black screen for miles not knowing if the car can just stop in the middle of a highway
