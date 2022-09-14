Ferrari calls the new Purosangue a "four-door sports car." Does that make it an Italian Nissan Maxima? Nope. Instead, the Prancing Horse is refraining from calling the Purosangue what it actually is. With four doors, four seats, a tall driving position, the biggest cargo area of any Ferrari history, all-wheel drive and hill descent control, what else could the Purosangue be but an SUV?

How does the Ferrari Purosangue compare to the Lamborghini Urus?

Potential buyers will likely cross-shop the Purosangue with the Lamborghini Urus, which instantly became that automaker's best-selling model after its debut several years ago. With a reported price tag of about $400,000, the Ferrari costs almost double the standard version of the Lamborghini. The Purosangue is smaller in every dimension, lighter in weight, and faster in a straight line. The Ferrari's curvaceous bodywork stands in sharp contrast to the angrily angular Lambo, too, even if we detect a hint of Genesis GV60.

You could argue that the Purosangue and Urus are different enough that they won't appeal to the same customers. But buyers at this price point likely have the means to buy both, so why not try on each of these Italian stallions?

Sure, but is the Ferrari Purosangue really the best luxury performance SUV?

Ferrari says the Purosangue's naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine accelerates the SUV to 62 mph in 3.3 seconds; for reference, a Urus we tested sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. We have a hard time believing the Urus' twin-turbo V8 could compete with the Purosangue's lusty exhaust note, which crescendos just south of the V12's lofty 8,250 rpm redline. There's nothing quite as titillating as a Ferrari at wide-open throttle.