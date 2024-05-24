Skip to main content
Best Used SUVs Under $30,000

Here are our top-ranked picks, all available for less than $30K

  • written by
    Managing Editor, CarMax
    Keith Buglewicz has worked in the automotive industry since 1994, writing thousands of car-related articles, and he's tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Keith is the managing editor of CarMax at Edmunds, and his byline can be found at KBB, MotorTrend, Autobytel and many others. Keith considers himself exceptionally lucky to be working the dream job he’s had since high school.

Today's SUVs aren't just family cars anymore. They're the first pick for anybody who wants a commanding view of the road, additional cargo space, or extra foul-weather capability. The good news is that modern SUVs are good on gas, available in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, and can even be found at bargain prices.

Best used SUVs under $30,000

Jump To: Used subcompact SUVs | Used small SUVs | Used two-row midsize SUVs | Used three-row midsize SUVs | Used electric SUVs

To help you on your shopping journey, we took a look at SUVs that were new in 2021 because a lot of three-year leases are ending and you'll see these models appearing on used lots. Some will even have manufacturer's certified used car warranties. We then looked at our Expert Ratings, finding vehicles that performed the best in Edmunds testing and evaluation. Finally, we also looked at our industry-leading consumer ratings to make sure we recommend vehicles that their owners recommend as well.

Best used subcompact SUVs

Used 2021 Chevy Trailblazer

Chevrolet added the Trailblazer to its lineup for the 2021 model year as a subcompact SUV. And they kind of nailed it, with cool, edgy styling, a high-tech and quality-feeling interior, and a surprising amount of passenger and cargo space considering its size. There's even an Activ trim, which gives the Trailblazer some mild off-road chops with a bit more ground clearance and a revised suspension. If the Trailblazer's features appeal to you, we suggest looking for models with the 1.3-liter turbocharged engine since it has a bit more pep.

Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 3.6 (out of 5)
Used Chevrolet Trailblazer years for this generation: 2024 Chevy Trailblazer, 2023 Chevy Trailblazer, 2022 Chevy Trailblazer
Average used sales price (2021-2024): $23,515

Used 2021 Mazda CX-30

If you're looking for something with a little extra zest, the Mazda CX-30 might just be the ticket. It not only looks like an upscale SUV inside and out, but it also boasts sophisticated driving manners uncommon for an inexpensive subcompact SUV. In addition, it's available with a powerful turbocharged engine, making it genuinely fun to drive. Just know that the turbo engine will consume more fuel than the standard one, and the CX-30 also gives up a bit of cargo space compared to its competitors.

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.1 (out of 5)
Used Mazda CX-30 years for this generation: 2024 Mazda CX-30, 2023 Mazda CX-30, 2022 Mazda CX-30, 2020 Mazda CX-30
Average used sales price (2020-2024): $24,537

Best used compact SUVs

Used 2021 Honda CR-V

You'd be hard-pressed to find a better small SUV than the Honda CR-V. It's a near-ideal blend of practicality, comfort, utility, features and performance, which is why it has consistently been at the top of Edmunds' rankings. Every 2021 CR-V comes standard with a full complement of advanced driver assistance systems, including forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control. It's even available as a hybrid, although we recommend it only if you spend most of your time in the city.

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.0 (out of 5)
Used Honda CR-V years for this generation: 2022 Honda CR-V, 2020 Honda CR-V, 2019 Honda CR-V, 2018 Honda CR-V, 2017 Honda CR-V
Average used sales price (2017-2022): $25,053

Used 2021 Mazda CX-5

If you're looking for a more upscale and sporty driving experience from your small SUV, the Mazda CX-5 delivers. With the available turbocharged engine, it's one of the quickest SUVs in its class, but every CX-5's suspension and steering impart a sense of fun behind the wheel. The interior also feels a cut above most of the class, with high-quality materials used throughout the cabin. The rear seat is a little smaller than others in its class, and cargo space also lags, but the CX-5 is a prime choice if driving pleasure is a priority.

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.4 (out of 5)
Used Mazda CX-5 years for this generation: 2024 Mazda CX-5, 2023 Mazda CX-5, 2022 Mazda CX-5, 2020 Mazda CX-5, 2019 Mazda CX-5, 2018 Mazda CX-5, 2017 Mazda CX-5
Average used sales price (2020-2024): $24,653

Best used two-row midsize SUVs

Used 2021 Honda Passport

Midsize two-row SUVs like the Honda Passport are a great choice if you need more cargo or passenger space than a small SUV can provide. When it comes to space, the Passport has plenty, with one of the largest cargo areas in its class and enough rear seat room for three people to sit comfortably. There are also tons of clever storage areas throughout the cabin. All-wheel-drive models might surprise you with their rough-road capability, too. We wish the audio system was a little easier to use and the standard driver assist systems were more accurate, but otherwise the Passport is a tough-to-beat choice.

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.3 (out of 5)
Used Honda Passport years for this generation: 2022 Honda Passport, 2020 Honda Passport, 2019 Honda Passport
Average used sales price (2019-2022): $28,796

Used 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

If you want your midsize two-row SUV to have a little European flair, the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport might fit the bill. A two-row version of the three-row VW Atlas, the Cross Sport has a sleeker roofline, with tons of cargo space and a roomy rear seat. The Cross Sport is also pleasant to drive, with surprisingly agile handling despite its large size. Some interior materials feel a little cheap, and the Cross Sport isn't as quick as we'd like, but otherwise, this is a good-looking and highly appealing choice for a big two-row SUV.

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 3.6 (out of 5)
Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport years for this generation: 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
Average used sales price (2020-2022): $29,347

Best used three-row midsize SUVs

Used 2021 Kia Telluride

Right out of the gate, the Kia Telluride impressed us with its extensive standard features, impressive tech, and quiet and upscale cabin that can easily fit adults even in the third row. We named it the Edmunds Top Rated SUV in 2020, and it remained in that spot for two more years. Standout features include its plush seats and comfortable ride, the aforementioned roomy cabin that doesn't sacrifice cargo space for passengers, and high-tech standard features like advanced driver assist systems. The only downside is that some others in the class have more room to store small items, but it's hard to beat the Telluride.

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.1 (out of 5)
Used Kia Telluride years for this generation: 2020 Kia Telluride
Average used sales price (2020-2021): $30,700*

*Because they're so popular, the Telluride's pricing remains high for late models, but if you stick to lower-trim 2020 or 2021 models, you should be able to find one under $30K.

Used 2021 Honda Pilot

Hot on the Telluride's heels is the Honda Pilot. It boasts plenty of interior space for passengers and has ample cargo room behind the third row for luggage, groceries or whatever you may need. It comes standard with a full complement of advanced driver assist systems, and higher-trim models boast luxurious-feeling captain's chairs in the second row. There is also plentiful space for storing small items throughout the cabin, helpful for families on the go. The third row isn't as easy to access as some others and the forward collision warning is sometimes too sensitive, but overall the Pilot is a class act and worth considering.

Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 3.9 (out of 5)
Used Honda Pilot years for this generation: 2022 Honda Pilot, 2020 Honda Pilot, 2019 Honda Pilot, 2018 Honda Pilot, 2017 Honda Pilot, 2016 Honda Pilot
Average used sales price (2016-2022): $28,228

Best used electric SUVs

Used 2021 Kia Niro

If you want your SUV to have zero tailpipe emissions, there are multiple options for you, and leading the pack is the Kia Niro. This small electric SUV boasts up to an EPA-estimated 239 miles of range on a full charge, although in Edmunds' testing it did significantly better, going 285 miles on a charge. It also supports DC fast charging for quick top-offs on the go. The Niro is also fun to drive, with brisk acceleration and eager handling that puts to bed any thoughts that everyday EVs are boring. There are also plenty of tech features in the spacious and comfortable interior. It'd be nice if there was more cargo space, but this well-rounded electric SUV is worth a look.

Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.7 (out of 5)
Used Kia Niro years for this generation: 2022 Kia Niro EV, 2020 Kia Niro EV, 2019 Kia Niro EV
Average used sales price (2019-2022): $21,787

Used 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

When rumors leaked that Ford was developing an all-electric Mustang, we were a little concerned for the classic pony car. It turns out our fears were unfounded, and the final product, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, is an excellent electric SUV. With four passenger doors and plenty of cargo space under the hatch, it's strong on practicality, and the interior is plenty comfortable. We like the big vertical touchscreen, which is easy to use and supports smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's plenty of range, and all Mustang Mach-E trims are fun to drive. We wish the seats had more adjustments, but we think the Mach-E is an excellent electric SUV choice.

Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.3 (out of 5)
Used Mustang Mach-E years for this generation: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Average used sales price (2021-2022): $30,900*

*Because they're so popular, the Mustang Mach-E's pricing remains high for late models, but if you stick to lower-trim 2021 models, you should be able to find one under $30K.

