Today's SUVs aren't just family cars anymore. They're the first pick for anybody who wants a commanding view of the road, additional cargo space, or extra foul-weather capability. The good news is that modern SUVs are good on gas, available in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, and can even be found at bargain prices.

Best used SUVs under $30,000

Jump To: Used subcompact SUVs | Used small SUVs | Used two-row midsize SUVs | Used three-row midsize SUVs | Used electric SUVs

To help you on your shopping journey, we took a look at SUVs that were new in 2021 because a lot of three-year leases are ending and you'll see these models appearing on used lots. Some will even have manufacturer's certified used car warranties. We then looked at our Expert Ratings, finding vehicles that performed the best in Edmunds testing and evaluation. Finally, we also looked at our industry-leading consumer ratings to make sure we recommend vehicles that their owners recommend as well.

Best used subcompact SUVs