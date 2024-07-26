SUVs Under $30K

One of the cheapest new SUVs on sale is Hyundai's small and boxy crossover, the Venue. Even fully loaded, the Venue checks in at under $25K. The Venue is a great value and has some of the latest safety and technology features Hyundai offers. This model has cloth seats, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and lane keeping assistance. Unfortunately, the Venue does not offer all-wheel drive.

Starting price: $21,295

Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)

Average consumer rating (2024): 4.4 (out of 5)