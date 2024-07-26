If there's anything car shoppers want, it's SUVs and low prices. As a result, car-based crossover SUVs have become some of the best-selling vehicles in America for the last few decades. In 2024, though, new car prices have increased to nearly $50,000 on average, and SUVs are getting bigger and more expensive. We're not here to dissuade you from buying an SUV, though. There are plenty of options for the budget-minded shopper, and most of them come in under $25,000. Keep in mind that the starting prices listed here are for base models with the least amenities available. Still, some of the SUVs on the list might surprise you by being full of standard features you won't want to miss.
SUVs Under $30K
Some of the best-selling cars can also be some of the most affordable
One of the cheapest new SUVs on sale is Hyundai's small and boxy crossover, the Venue. Even fully loaded, the Venue checks in at under $25K. The Venue is a great value and has some of the latest safety and technology features Hyundai offers. This model has cloth seats, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and lane keeping assistance. Unfortunately, the Venue does not offer all-wheel drive.
Starting price: $21,295
Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2024): 4.4 (out of 5)
Kia Soul
The Kia Soul's boxy shape might not be for everyone, but it also provides a spacious cabin and cargo area. Even at this low price point, the Soul offers standard features similar to those of the Hyundai Venue, including an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and remote keyless entry. Without a doubt, this is a top-notch compact crossover SUV for the money.
Starting price: $21,315
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2024): 4.7 (out of 5)
Chevrolet Trax
Chevrolet recently redesigned its smallest crossover to make it more appealing. The Trax continues to be the most affordable entry point into the Chevrolet lineup. All Trax models come equipped with Chevy Safety Assist as standard, which includes safety features such as forward collision alert and lane keeping assistance. Additionally, the new Trax offers more cargo space than its predecessor.
Starting price: $21,495
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2024): 4.7 (out of 5)
Nissan Kicks
Every Nissan Kicks comes with a 122-hp four-cylinder engine, a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), and front-wheel drive. Other budget-minded crossovers on this list are more fun to drive and offer more comfort inside, but the Kicks remains a strong value whether you go for the base model or a higher trim. Like most base models at this price point, the Kicks comes equipped with cloth seats, but you also get keyless entry and push-button start.
Starting price: $22,440
Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2024): 4.0 (out of 5)
Buick Envista
The Envista is an all-new model in the Buick lineup, and it looks more expensive than its price suggests. All models have a 137-hp four-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The Envista is larger than Buick's Encore GX and offers a more spacious rear seat despite its stylish sloping roofline. The Envista Preferred model has an 11-inch touchscreen, cloth seats with synthetic leather trim, and safety features like lane keeping assistance and forward collision warning.
Starting price: $23,495
Edmunds Rating: Not yet rated
Average consumer rating (2024): 4.0 (out of 5)
Chevrolet Trailblazer
The Chevrolet Trailblazer is a step above the entry-level Trax. Today's subcompact Chevy Trailblazer bears little resemblance to its truck-based midsize SUV namesake from two decades ago. It's more comfortable, easier to park, and gets better fuel economy. It's also respectably roomy for people and cargo. Unlike the Trax, you can get all-wheel drive, but it'll cost an additional $2,000. Standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keeping assistance, and a flat-folding front seat for extra cargo capacity.
Starting price: $24,395
Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2024): 4.6 (out of 5)
Toyota Corolla Cross
Based on the popular Corolla sedan, Toyota recently added the Corolla Cross subcompact crossover to its lineup. It starts at $25,210, and, like the sedan, a hybrid model is also available, but it's considerably more expensive. The base non-hybrid L trim has an 8-inch touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and it also includes Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which features adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance.
Starting price: $25,210
Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2024): 3.8 (out of 5)
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport lacks many standard features found in other small SUVs on this list. The base 2.0 S model does not include Apple CarPlay Android Auto, for example. You'll have to pay for the more expensive LE trim to get it. The Outlander Sport's engine isn't very powerful but it does come standard with all-wheel drive.
Starting price: $25,190
Edmunds Rating: 6.1 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2024): 4.1 (out of 5)
Volkswagen Taos
Volkswagen's smallest SUV, the Taos, starts around $25,000 for the base S trim, and it's one of Edmunds' favorites. Standard features include a heated steering wheel, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, adaptive cruise control and push-button start. It also has a roomy cabin and good cargo space. The Taos also comes with Volkswagen's IQ.Drive collision warning system as standard. All-wheel drive is only available on the top SEL trim.
Starting price: $25,420
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2024): 3.0 (out of 5)
Hyundai Kona
Hyundai's second-smallest SUV has been refreshed to provide more interior space and increased cargo capacity. The base SE trim includes a large 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities and keyless entry. Notable safety features include lane keeping assistance, blind-spot warning and forward collision assistance. Unlike the smaller Venue, which is on this list, the Kona is available with all-wheel drive.
Starting price: $25,645
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2024):strong> 4.2 (out of 5)