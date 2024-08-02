SUVs Under $100K

The ruggedly styled Grand Cherokee is a midsize SUV that seats five passengers in the standard two-row model and up to seven in the longer three-row L model. Besides its strong off-road capability, there's a lot to like about the Grand Cherokee, including its long list of standard and available features, roomy and comfortable cabin, and high towing capacity.

Most Grand Cherokee models are priced under $60,000 until you reach the higher trim levels or opt for one of the 4xe plug-in hybrid models. Top non-hybrid models like the Overland and Summit Reserve are priced between $60K and $70K, and they come loaded with luxury and tech features and offer V8 power. Plug-in 4xe models cost about $12,000 more than their non-hybrid counterparts.

On the downside, the Grand Cherokee’s standard V6 engine lacks power, some controls can be confusing to use, and some interior materials are low-rent. The 4xe plug-in, for its part, offers more power than the V6 engine and 26 miles of electric driving range before the gas engine kicks on. But when operating as a hybrid, it's barely more efficient than the gas engine, so you'll get the most bang for your buck if you regularly charge it.

Starting price: $38,290 for non-hybrid, $62,285 for plug-in hybrid

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)