Searching for a new SUV can be daunting given all the options in today's market. If you're fortunate enough to be looking for a new SUV that costs less than $100,000 but more than $60,000, you are likely considering several attractive models. That price range can get you a loaded midsize SUV, a feature-packed large SUV, or even a luxury SUV. To help you decide, here's 10 of Edmunds' favorite SUVs that cost between $60K and $100K. We ordered our list by starting price plus the destination fee. If you don't see the SUV you're interested in on this list, make sure to check out our homepage to search for expert reviews on all cars, trucks and SUVs.
SUVs Under $100K
The ruggedly styled Grand Cherokee is a midsize SUV that seats five passengers in the standard two-row model and up to seven in the longer three-row L model. Besides its strong off-road capability, there's a lot to like about the Grand Cherokee, including its long list of standard and available features, roomy and comfortable cabin, and high towing capacity.
Most Grand Cherokee models are priced under $60,000 until you reach the higher trim levels or opt for one of the 4xe plug-in hybrid models. Top non-hybrid models like the Overland and Summit Reserve are priced between $60K and $70K, and they come loaded with luxury and tech features and offer V8 power. Plug-in 4xe models cost about $12,000 more than their non-hybrid counterparts.
On the downside, the Grand Cherokee’s standard V6 engine lacks power, some controls can be confusing to use, and some interior materials are low-rent. The 4xe plug-in, for its part, offers more power than the V6 engine and 26 miles of electric driving range before the gas engine kicks on. But when operating as a hybrid, it's barely more efficient than the gas engine, so you'll get the most bang for your buck if you regularly charge it.
Starting price: $38,290 for non-hybrid, $62,285 for plug-in hybrid
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Kia EV9
The EV9 is Kia's largest electric SUV and one of our favorite electric vehicles. We like it so much that it won the Edmunds Top Rated Best of the Best award for 2024. The base model starts just below $60K, which is low for a three-row electric SUV, and tops out at about $75,000 for the loaded GT-Line trim. The EV9 is about the size of the Telluride, and both provide similar passenger and cargo room. Hyundai is set to reveal a similar electric SUV soon called the Ioniq 9.
Unlike some SUVs that have small third-row seats, the EV9 offers a lot of room for passengers in all three rows as well as a sizable cargo area. The big EV also boasts very comfortable seats and an impressively smooth ride. Most trims offer ample driving range, and the EV9 has the capability of charging quicker than most electric SUVs at a DC fast-charging station.
The electric Kia also comes generously equipped and offers many tech features to complement its distinctive futuristic design. Build quality is solid, and higher trim levels border on luxury models. Negatives are few but include some difficult-to-use interior controls and a base model that doesn't provide much range or power.
Starting price: $56,395
Edmunds Rating: 8.6 (out of 10)
Toyota Land Cruiser
After a three-year hiatus, the Land Cruiser is back and completely redesigned for the 2024 model year. Toyota's off-roader boasts a new distinctive boxy design that resembles Land Cruisers from decades ago, and the new iteration comes standard with a potent hybrid powertrain and four-wheel drive. It's also smaller and more affordable than before. The base 1958 model starts just below $60,000, but the top First Edition that's only available for 2024 skyrockets the price to $75K. The Lexus GX, also on this list, is its more luxurious corporate cousin.
The new Land Cruiser is still a highly capable off-roader thanks to standard features like underbody skid plates, a locking rear differential, and crawl control, a low-speed cruise control for off-roading. The former V8 powerplant is gone, but the new hybrid powertrain is significantly more efficient and produces more torque, which helps with serious off-roading. And even though it's an off-roader, the Land Cruiser is comfortable and offers lots of tech features. But like most rugged vehicles, handling isn't a strongpoint. Cargo space and rear legroom are also lacking compared to similar SUVs.
Starting price: $57,345
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Yukon XL
GM's behemoth SUVs start just north of $60K for the base trims. The Suburan's top High Country trim eclipses $80,000, but the Yukon XL Denali Ultimate passes the six-figure mark. Both SUVs seat seven to nine passengers depending on the configuration. The shorter versions of each, the Tahoe and regular Yukon, are a little more affordable. And if you have the budget for it, opt for the opulent Cadillac Escalade, which has a few trims under $100K.
The GM cousins haven't received any significant updates in a few years, but that's about to change for the 2025 model. Both SUVs will get refreshed exteriors, updated tech features, larger display screens and other minor changes.
The Suburban and Yukon XL excel at what they're designed for. Each provides plenty of room for passengers in all three rows, an expansive cargo area and strong engine options that can tow over 8,000 pounds. The large SUVs also offer a torquey diesel engine and lots of tech features like the available Super Cruise hands-free driving system. But their massive size means they gulp down fuel quickly, can be difficult to maneuver around town, and aren't particularly enjoyable to drive.
Starting price: $61,195 for Suburban; $63,195 for Yukon XL
Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10) for Suburban; Yukon XL not rated
Audi Q7
Audi's largest SUV is one of our highest-ranked midsize luxury models that provides three rows of seating. The base Premium trim starts just above $60,000, but the top Prestige trim will set you back about $80K. We recommend aiming for a 2025 model because Audi updated the styling and infotainment system. We also recommend opting for the V6 engine (called 55) over the four-cylinder (called 45) because it's significantly more powerful and delivers the same combined fuel economy.
The Q7 boasts an impressive combination of ride comfort and agile handling, two things many rivals lack. But the interior is where the Audi shines. The materials and build quality are top-notch, and it's sophisticated and very tech-forward-looking. It also comes with a long list of standard tech features. However, some controls and the infotainment system can be difficult to use, especially while driving. The average-sized cargo area and small third row are other drawbacks.
Starting price: $61,795
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
The GLE is currently our highest-ranking midsize luxury SUV. Pricing starts north of $60K and all models but the top AMG GLE 63 S can be had for under $100K. Mercedes' midsizer received several updates for 2024 including revised front and rear styling and an upgraded infotainment system. A new-for-2024 plug-in hybrid model called the GLE 450e is efficient and offers good value because it's priced the same as the GLE 450.
The GLE sets the benchmark in its class for its exceptional build quality, wide range of engine choices, and lush interior that's loaded with class-leading tech. The Mercedes is also very comfortable and offers an optional third row, but it's small. It can also tow up to a stout 7,700 pounds. Besides the cramped third row, our complaints are limited to the sensitive steering wheel controls and pricey options.
Starting price: $63,800
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Lexus GX
Like the Toyota Land Cruiser it's based on, the 2024 GX received a complete overhaul and is a significant improvement from the dated outgoing model. The GX starts in the mid-$60,000s, or about $10K more than the Land Cruiser, and tops out in the high $70,000s with the rugged Overtrail+ model. Although similar to its Toyota cousin, the GX sets itself apart with three rows of seating and a more powerful non-hybrid engine.
The GX's strong turbocharged V6 provides plenty of power but isn't nearly as efficient as the Land Cruiser's hybrid powertrain. Lexus' off-roader also suffers from a tight third-row bench and a paltry amount of cargo space behind the third row. You'll likely have to fold the third row down for large items.
But there's a reason why the GX is one of our top midsize three-row luxury SUVs. The Lexus provides a good balance of strong off-road capability and luxury. It also boasts excellent build quality and sports a unique retro-boxy design that stands out in the ocean of similar-looking SUVs. The GX also offers luxury- and off-road-specced models and is very comfortable especially considering it's an off-roader.
Starting price: $64,250
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
BMW X7
Only the base xDrive40i model of BMW's big three-row SUV is under $100,000, because if you step up to the V8-powered M60i, you'll pass the $100K mark. And the Alpina XB7 model is over $150K. But most luxury-SUV shoppers will be happy with the xDrive40i's quick acceleration and lengthy list of standard features. If the standard features aren't enough, there are many optional packages and stand-alone options to help you customize your plush family hauler.
The X7 is highly competitive because unlike its larger American rivals (like the Lincoln Navigator), it's quicker, much more efficient and delivers a more entertaining driving experience thanks to its sharp handling. A well-appointed and plush interior is another highlight. On the downside, the X7's infotainment system and controls can be complicated to use, and because of its smaller size, the BMW offers less passenger and cargo space than larger rivals like the Cadillac Escalade.
Starting price: $84,675
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Lincoln Navigator
Lincoln's biggest SUV is one of our favorite large luxury SUVs, but this goliath comes with a large price tag. With the exception of the two Black Label trims, most trim levels start below $100K. Like its less luxurious cousin, the Ford Expedition, the Navigator is offered in a longer L model (called Max for the Expedition) that provides more cargo space. If the Navigator doesn't fit your budget, consider the Expedition, which has a starting price near $60,000.
There's plenty to like about the Navigator including its easy-to-use infotainment system, optional BlueCruise hands-free driving system, and cavernous interior that provides plenty of room in all three rows and lots of cargo space (especially in the L model). The big Navigator also packs a robust turbocharged V6 that provides up to 8,300 pounds of towing. Our biggest issue when we tested it was its poor fuel economy performance. We only managed 14 mpg combined, far from its EPA estimate of 18 mpg. Other than that, its suspension can sometimes feel floaty but still provides a comfortable ride.
Starting price: $85,260
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Porsche Cayenne
The Cayenne is undeniably the sports car of the midsize luxury SUV segment. It's more engaging to drive than most SUVs on the road today, but like most Porches, it's pricey. The Cayenne and sportier-looking Cayenne Coupe offer many models to choose from, and about half of them start under $100,000 or just above that. Porsche updated the Cayenne for 2024 with more standard features, upgraded tech, a refreshed exterior and interior, and a retuned suspension for improved handling and ride comfort.
In addition to its impressive handling prowess, the five-passenger Cayenne touts a refined interior, superb build quality, and an almost endless amount of customization options. And thanks to the new digital gauge cluster and optional passenger screen, you can now have up to three sizable display screens.
Fuel efficiency isn't one of the Cayenne's strong suits, but there are a few plug-in hybrid (E-Hybrid) models to choose from. The Porsche has a few drawbacks including poor rear visibility, an average amount of cargo space (it's less in the Cayenne Coupe), and a high price tag that quickly inflates with options.
Starting price: $86,695
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Edmunds says
Saying that there are a lot of SUVs to choose from is an understatement. The list here consists of many of our highest-rated SUVs that cost between $60,000 and $100,000. We hope it helps you narrow down your search for your next SUV.