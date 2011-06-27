  1. Home
Used 2003 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Impreza
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
telescoping antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room33 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track58.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11 cu.ft.
Curb weight2965 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length173.4 in.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume87.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base99.4 in.
Width68.1 in.
Rear track58.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Black Pearl
  • Blue Ridge Pearl
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Aspen White
Interior Colors
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
P205/55R V tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
