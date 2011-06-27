Estimated values
1994 Land Rover Range Rover County 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$502
|$1,152
|$1,481
|Clean
|$456
|$1,049
|$1,354
|Average
|$366
|$842
|$1,098
|Rough
|$276
|$635
|$843
Estimated values
1994 Land Rover Range Rover County LWB 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$502
|$1,152
|$1,481
|Clean
|$456
|$1,049
|$1,354
|Average
|$366
|$842
|$1,098
|Rough
|$276
|$635
|$843