Estimated values
2017 Lexus GS 200t 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,237
|$30,241
|$33,383
|Clean
|$26,311
|$29,217
|$32,252
|Average
|$24,460
|$27,169
|$29,990
|Rough
|$22,608
|$25,122
|$27,728
Estimated values
2017 Lexus GS 200t F SPORT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,609
|$33,568
|$36,667
|Clean
|$29,568
|$32,431
|$35,425
|Average
|$27,487
|$30,159
|$32,941
|Rough
|$25,406
|$27,886
|$30,456