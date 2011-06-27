Estimated values
2019 Lexus GS 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,725
|$39,747
|$42,234
|Clean
|$36,988
|$38,973
|$41,411
|Average
|$35,512
|$37,425
|$39,766
|Rough
|$34,036
|$35,878
|$38,121
Estimated values
2019 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,604
|$42,941
|$45,814
|Clean
|$39,810
|$42,105
|$44,921
|Average
|$38,222
|$40,433
|$43,137
|Rough
|$36,633
|$38,761
|$41,352
Estimated values
2019 Lexus GS 350 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,521
|$38,424
|$40,765
|Clean
|$35,806
|$37,676
|$39,971
|Average
|$34,378
|$36,180
|$38,383
|Rough
|$32,949
|$34,684
|$36,795
Estimated values
2019 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,606
|$41,957
|$44,848
|Clean
|$38,831
|$41,140
|$43,974
|Average
|$37,282
|$39,506
|$42,227
|Rough
|$35,733
|$37,873
|$40,480